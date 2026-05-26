CBSE refuted claims of its On-Screen Marking portal being hacked, stating the compromised URL was a testing site with sample data. The Board assured that the actual evaluation portal is secure, uncompromised, and has strong safeguards.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday refuted the claims about On-Screen Marking (OSM) being compromised, stating that the URL circulating on social media is different from the portal used for the evaluation of answer books.

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CBSE Refutes Hacking Claims, Says Evaluation Portal Secure

CBSE, in a statement on X, said that the portal used for evaluation was neither compromised nor does it have vulnerabilities.

CBSE said, "In a post made by a user on social media, it has been claimed that the CBSE On Screen Marking (OSM) bearing URL: http://cbse.onmarks.co.in was compromised by him on 26.02.2026. This has also formed the basis for a few news articles."

"At the outset, it is clarified that the Portal used for evaluation of answer-books bore a different URL, which has neither been compromised nor does it have the vulnerabilities indicated in the said social media post. The URL: http://cbse.onmarks.co.in is the testing site only with sample data for internal testing and review purposes. There are no actual evaluation data, marks or other data held on that portal. The Board emphasises that no security breaches have come to light on the Portal deployed for the actual evaluation work," the statement added.

The Board affirmed that the system used has enhanced transparency with strong grievance redressal mechanisms. "The Board would like to state that this system has been implemented for enhanced transparency in assessments with strong grievance redressal mechanisms built into it and would reassure all concerned about the strong safeguards implemented to ensure integrity of the platform actually deployed as regards any vulnerabilities," the statement read.

Post-Result Support and Re-evaluation Process

Sharing an update on post-result support, CBSE said that it received 4,04,319 applications for obtaining scanned copies of answer books, 11,31,961 answer books were requested by students, and 8,98,214 answer books have been furnished by the Board digitally.

Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan directed to depute a team of professors and technical experts from the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur to assist the CBSE in ensuring a glitch-free re-evaluation process.