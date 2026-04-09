Following a viral robbery of 12 tonnes of their chocolate, KitKat Canada responded with a humorous Instagram video. The clip showed a delivery truck being escorted by elite-level security, a move that sparked widespread amusement and positive reactions online, turning the "sweetest heist ever" into a major social media moment.

Following the now-viral KitKat robbery, which had the internet laughing about the "sweetest crime ever," the company replied in the most on-brand way possible: it hired elite-level security to carry a delivery truck.

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KitKat Canada published the video on their official Instagram account, which shows a bright red truck speeding down a highway, quickly capturing attention. Shot from an elevated angle, the video followed the truck as it moved smoothly through traffic, its strong logo standing out against the muted city backdrop. Fancy SUVs drove beside the truck, ensuring that no vehicle could storm inside and grab the chocolates again.

The video's overlay text said, "I'm not playing on my phone, I'm taking care of business," which added a fun, tongue-in-cheek tone to the otherwise regular highway scene. The real hook, however, was the environment around it.

The post came in the wake of a widely reported chocolate heist that had grabbed headlines earlier, where a truck carrying 12 tonnes of KitKat was stolen, sparking both concern and curiosity. The unusual nature of the crime, combined with the scale of the stolen goods, quickly turned it into a talking point online, with people joking about the “sweetest heist ever.”

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"We take chocolate seriously around here," the company stated in the caption, transforming the incident into a funny piece of content that blurred the boundary between real-life occurrences and commercial narrative.

Social Media Reacts

The internet and other brands joined relatively immediately.

Cadillac Canada stated, "We handle the brakes. You handle the break," brilliantly plays off KitKat's classic tagline. Users also joined in, with some noting they had seen the truck and asked what was going on, while others praised the brand's prompt, self-aware response to a hot moment.

What jumped me was how smoothly the incident moved from a news story to a social media moment. The original crime had already sparked interest, but it was the brand's reaction, and the ripple effect it caused, that kept the debate going.