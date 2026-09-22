Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, stating the Election Commission is working transparently. He said notices for discrepancies are normal and voters are given a chance to respond to them.

Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma on Tuesday backed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, saying the Election Commission is working in a transparent and fair manner and giving voters an opportunity to respond to notices issued over discrepancies in their details or documents.

Addressing the media, Verma said several organisations and Opposition parties had repeatedly questioned the SIR process, while maintaining that issuing notices to people whose details or documents were found to be lacking was a normal part of the process. "Several organisations and several Opposition parties have been questioning the SIR process again and again...Election Commission issues notice to all those people who have details missing from the voter list or from their documents. If there is something lacking in the documents, they are asked about the same. This is a really normal process,” he said.

Verma added that a petition challenging the SIR process had been filed before the Supreme Court and was scheduled to be heard. “But AAP, Opposition and associations associated with them are questioning this. A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court regarding this and it is to be heard,” he said.

'Transparent and Fair Process'

He said both common people and VVIPs in Delhi had been issued SIR notices, and those who believe their names have been left out of the process have been given an opportunity to respond. “In Delhi, both common people and VVIPs have been issued SIR notices. Election Commission is working in a transparent and fair manner...If any voter feels that their names are being left out of the SIR process, they are given the chance to respond to the notice,” Verma said.

According to Verma, people who have received notices can submit their response to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) until September 30. Their responses will then be scrutinised until October 29, while the final voter list will be published on November 4. “Those who have received the notice can reply to the ERO until 30th September. Their response will be scrutinised until 29th October. Final voter list will be out on 4th November.”

Verma said that even after the final list is published, people whose names remain missing can raise an objection under the prescribed process.

Verma Urges Opposition to Not Create Distrust

The Delhi minister also referred to a petition filed before the Supreme Court challenging the SIR process and said the matter was scheduled to be heard.

Urging the Opposition not to create distrust among people regarding the Election Commission, Verma named AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Saurabh Bharadwaj, besides the Congress and NGOs associated with them. He also urged them not to lead people to a situation where they lose trust in the Election Commission.

“I urge the Opposition, Arvind Kejriwal, Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP, Congress and all NGOs associated with them who are questioning the SIR not to lead people to a situation where they do not trust the EC anymore," he said.

“Election Commission is working in a transparent and fair manner,” Verma said.

“You twist things and lie to people,” Verma said while targeting the Opposition over its criticism of the SIR process.

CEO Delhi Clarifies Stance

Earlier, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Delhi, on Sunday clarified that notices issued to certain electors during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls do not mean that their names will be deleted, while stating that no name can be removed without giving the elector an opportunity of being heard and passing a proper, speaking and appealable order.

The clarification came amid reports in print and social media about notices being issued to VIPs and marked electors during the SIR exercise in the national capital. (ANI)