RJD's Tejashwi Yadav targeted Bihar CM Samrat Choudhary over the Jamui molestation case, alleging caste bias in the investigation. This came after a video of a minor girl's harassment went viral, leading to three arrests and a political firestorm.

RJD leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday took a dig at Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary over the alleged harassment of a minor girl and her male companion in Jamui, using a sarcastic exchange between the Chief Minister and police to allege that the investigation could be influenced by caste and political considerations.

Tejashwi Yadav's 'Gamchha' Jibe at Bihar CM

In a post shared on X, Yadav imagined a conversation between Choudhary and a police officer, asking what colour 'gamchha' the alleged harasser was wearing. “During the Jamui incident, while holding a caste-based conference, Samrat Chaudhary called a police officer at night and asked CM: What color gamchha was the girl-harasser wearing? Police- Sir…..saffron! Exactly like yours CM:- Then he’s not a saffron rapist. Meaning, ideologically he must be pure and a Modi supporter, right?? Okay…look closely, is there even a speck of green in that saffron gamchha?” Yadav wrote.

He further mocked the use of artificial intelligence in the purported identification of the accused and alleged that the police could be pressured to establish a particular caste angle. He then alleged that the police could be asked to find a Muslim or Yadav connection to the accused. “CM: Do something, dig up a Muslim and Yadav angle, whatever it takes. Police:- Sir, it’s tough CM: We’ll suspend you, do what I said! Frame some accused from a liquor or murder case into this one, but do something,” he wrote depicting a purported conversation between the cops and the Bihar CM.

Yadav also took a swipe at the BJP-led government over remarks and slogans associated with caste politics. "Police: Sir, we are even more desperate than you are. CM: Don't get too smart—hurry up! Gritting his teeth, he wonders: where will Modi-ji sing the song—"I'll pump six bullets into your chest; true power lies only... in caste"—on the teleprompter during the election now? Muttering to himself: Which officer made me memorize that line about the green *gamchha* and the AI... was it Deepak? Find out," he added.

Police Action and Arrests

The remarks came after a video purportedly showing a minor girl and her male companion being harassed and molested by a group of youths in Jamui went viral on social media. ADG (Law and Order) KS Anupam said the incident took place on September 19 and that police had recorded the girl's statement before making arrests. “On the 19th, a minor girl had gone to take photographs with her friend in Jamui. At that time, some minor students and youths arrived there and molested the girl. Upon receiving the information, the police visited the girl's home and recorded her statement. Subsequently, the Jamui police have apprehended three minors. Information regarding the involvement of two other individuals has also been received. A case has been registered under various sections, including the POCSO Act,” Anupam said on Monday.

Jamui SP Vishwajeet Dayal said three persons had been taken into custody and two others had been identified. “An FIR has been registered regarding the incident of molestation and indecent behavior by anti-social elements shown in the video, and a SIT has been constituted under the leadership of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Jamui; the team is conducting continuous raids. Based on identifications made from the video, three individuals have been taken into custody. Two others have been identified, and efforts are underway to arrest them as well,” the SP said.

The SP said six to seven individuals were visible in the video and that the main accused, who allegedly behaved indecently with the woman, had been identified. “A video went viral this morning, and we received it as well. Based on that video, we identified the victim and recorded her statement. It was revealed that the incident took place around 7 PM on the 19th, showing some youths from the village engaging in molestation. Six or seven individuals are visible in the video. We have identified some of them,” Dayal said.

On the main accused, he said, “As for the main accused — the one who appears to have behaved indecently with the woman — he has been identified, and we are making efforts to arrest him soon; we are actively working on this.”

Political Firestorm Erupts

The incident has triggered a political controversy in Bihar, with Opposition parties targeting the BJP-led government over women's safety and the handling of the case.

Opposition Slams Government

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called the video “deeply disturbing” and questioned how women and girls could feel safe in the state. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also criticised the government and sought strict punishment for those responsible.

Ruling Coalition Responds

BJP and JD(U) leaders, meanwhile, said the incident should not be politicised and maintained that action was being taken against those found responsible. JD(U) state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha said, “The government is sensitive to any incident that occurs. The government and Administration are looking into it. Recall the RJD rule, the time before 2005. Our government is sensitive towards all sporadic incidents that occur... The guilty will be caught by the Police at the earliest.”

Bihar Minister and BJP leader Shreyasi Singh termed the incident unfortunate and said the administration was taking action to identify and arrest those involved. “There was a lapse in communication because the initial FIR had not been lodged by the family or any member of the community... By this afternoon, three arrests had already been made, and the administration is actively pursuing the matter to ensure that those guilty of the subsequent actions are also put behind bars,” she said.

NCW Takes Suo Motu Cognizance

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has taken suo motu cognizance of the incident and directed the Bihar DGP to ensure identification and arrest of the accused and a time-bound, impartial investigation. (ANI)