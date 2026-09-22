Delhi Police filed an FIR under the new BNS and POCSO Act after a minor was allegedly gang-raped near Kalkaji Mandir. One accused was shot in the leg and arrested following an encounter, while a search is on for the other two suspects.

Delhi Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a minor by three persons near Kalkaji Mandir, police said.

The FIR was registered at Amar Colony Police Station under Sections 70(2), 61(2), 115(2) and 351(3) of the BNS, read with Sections 6 and 17 of the POCSO Act.

During the investigation, one of the accused, identified as Asif, allegedly opened fire at a police team and was injured in an exchange of fire in Delhi's Amar Colony area.

The forensic team also collected evidence from the encounter site after Asif was apprehended following a brief exchange of fire with the police.

Details of the Incident

According to police, a PCR call regarding the alleged sexual assault was received at around 8:45 pm. On receiving the information, the SHO of Amar Colony Police Station, along with staff, reached Astha Kunj Park, where the victim was found with her male friend.

As per the victim's statement, she and her friend had visited Kalkaji Mandir for darshan and subsequently entered Astha Kunj Park through Gate No. 7. Three persons allegedly posed as policemen, separated her from her friend and took her towards a secluded area.

Asif allegedly threatened the girl with a firearm and a knife and sexually assaulted her. Thereafter, two other accused allegedly sexually assaulted her, according to her statement.

The accused persons allegedly subsequently threatened the girl and her friend.

The victim was medically examined at AIIMS Hospital. The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Team examined the scene and collected relevant exhibits.

Investigation and Encounter

During the investigation, multiple teams were constituted to trace the accused persons. A team led by Inspector Rajender Dagar, In-charge, Special Staff, South-East District, received information regarding Asif's movement near DM Office Road in Amar Colony, following which a trap was laid.

According to police, when Asif was intercepted, he allegedly opened fire at the police team and fired three rounds. Despite being directed to surrender, he allegedly continued firing.

During the exchange of fire, one bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of Head Constable Rajesh. In self-defence, the police officer fired two rounds, one of which hit Asif in his right leg, police said.

The injured accused was immediately shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment.

The Crime Team and FSL Team were called to the encounter spot, and necessary legal proceedings are being undertaken.

Efforts are underway to trace the remaining accused, while further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)