A troop of monkeys turned iconic Taj Mahal into an unlikely viral attraction after videos showing them swimming, splashing and playfully diving into a water tank inside the monument complex flooded social media.

A troop of monkeys turned iconic Taj Mahal into an unlikely viral attraction after videos showing them swimming, splashing and playfully diving into a water tank inside the monument complex flooded social media. The clips capture a lively scene as several monkeys gather around the tank before taking turns leaping into the water. While some confidently swim across the tank, others chase one another, grabbing attention of visitors.

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Tourists were seen pausing their sightseeing to watch them play. Many pulled out their phones to record what social media users have jokingly dubbed a "pool party" inside one of India's most celebrated heritage sites.

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Questions over security arrangements

However, the videos also raised questions about security arrangements and wildlife management within the monument premises.

Several users wondered how the animals were able to access the tank so freely and whether adequate measures are in place to prevent monkeys from entering areas frequently visited by tourists.

Officials have clarified that the structure visible in the videos is not the Taj Mahal's central water tank, as claimed in some social media posts. Instead, it is an ablution, or wazu, tank situated between the monument's main mausoleum and the mosque, where worshippers traditionally wash before offering prayers.

Speaking about the videos, Taj Mahal Senior Security Assistant Qalandar said an investigation was underway to determine when exactly the footage was recorded. He clarified that authorities were examining the viral clips and verifying the circumstances surrounding them.