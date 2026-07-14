A man's viral warning against falling into an EMI trap has sparked debate online. In an Instagram video, he advised people to avoid buying cars and expensive items beyond their means, while social media users shared mixed views on EMIs and personal finance.

A video cautioning people against relying on equated monthly instalments (EMIs) to purchase expensive possessions has gone viral on social media, sparking a wider discussion on personal finance and responsible spending. While some users agreed that EMIs can become a financial burden when people spend beyond their means, others argued that instalments are a practical financial tool when used wisely. The debate began after a man shared his views on Instagram, advising people to avoid taking loans for costly purchases simply to maintain a certain lifestyle or impress others.

Entire Youth Will Pass By

The man, identified as Amit, urged people to avoid falling into what he described as an "EMI trap."

"You can make any mistake in your life, but never make the mistake of getting stuck in an EMI trap. You might have a dream, or your parents might have a dream that you own a car. But if you get stuck in this trap, believe me, your entire youth will pass by, and you won't achieve anything," he said.

According to Amit, buying a car or other expensive possessions on instalments may bring temporary happiness, but the financial obligations that follow can soon outweigh the initial excitement.

"When you get all these things, you will feel proud. That day will be very special, your parents will be very proud, and the people around you will say, 'What a son!' But after that, you will live a life of compromise," he added.

Financial Pressure Can Affect Career and Personal Life

Amit further claimed that the constant pressure of meeting monthly EMI payments could influence both professional and personal decisions.

"You won't be able to do anything good in your job because you'll have fear inside you, and you won't be able to do anything good in your personal life because you'll have fear inside you," he said.

He concluded by encouraging people to make purchases only if they could comfortably afford them, rather than stretching their budgets.

"If your income doesn't allow it, then don't buy these things. You will be happier compared to buying those things and paying EMIs," he said.

The video was shared with the caption: "Never get trapped in EMIs. Buy fewer things, but only according to your means and needs. Do not build a lifestyle on EMIs just to impress others. True luxury is not about owning expensive things; it is about having financial freedom. Today's show-off can become tomorrow's stress. Cash > Status. Peace > Impressing People."

How Did Social Media React?

The video quickly attracted widespread attention, with users expressing differing opinions on the role of EMIs in personal finance.

One user commented: "EMI doesn't ruin happiness but living beyond your means does. If you use EMI wisely and within your budget, it can actually help you build your future. The problem isn't EMI itself, it's how people manage their money. One rule doesn't fit everyone's life."

A second user wrote: "Emi is not bad. Overbudget is."

The discussion highlighted contrasting views on EMIs, with many agreeing that while instalments can be useful for purchasing essential assets, financial discipline and careful budgeting ultimately determine whether they become a burden or a benefit.