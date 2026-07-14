A 22-year-old man, Rajkumar, bled to death outside a police Pink Booth in Ghaziabad following an altercation with an auto-rickshaw driver. His family alleges he was denied timely medical help for nearly 40 minutes, while police claim he was intoxicated and immediately taken to a hospital.

A 22-year-old man bled to death outside a police Pink Booth in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad after pleading for help for nearly 40 minutes, his family has claimed, while accusing the police of failing to provide timely medical assistance. The individual involved in the July 12 event has been identified as Rajkumar, a native of the Siwan area of Bihar. According to his family, Rajkumar got into an argument with an auto-rickshaw driver over the fare. As the altercation escalated, he ran towards a nearby police Pink Booth seeking help.

According to the family, Rajkumar repeatedly tapped on the booth's glass barrier in an effort to get the attention of the police officers inside, but the booth was locked. During the process, the glass shattered, severely injuring his hands and causing heavy bleeding. They further said that Rajkumar stayed at the scene for over forty minutes without getting medical help in a timely manner despite his injuries. Later, he was transported in an ambulance to a hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him dead.

Numerous videos of the event, which show the man laying on the road outside the Pink Booth with blood gushing from his hands while onlookers congregate close, have gone viral. The family has accused the police of being careless and has called for an investigation, severe punishment for those involved, and responsibility about the purported delay in medical help.

However, Ghaziabad Police have provided a another account of what happened. Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kavinagar) Upasana Pandey said in a statement that both the victim and the car driver were reportedly intoxicated. Before they got to the Pink Booth, they got into a fight about a financial transaction. She said that Rajkumar was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment, where he died during treatment.