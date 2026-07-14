Delhi Police arrested a 44-year-old illegal Bangladeshi national, Sukanta Chandra Das, under Bhalswa Flyover. He disguised himself as a transgender person at night to engage in illegal activities. Deportation proceedings have been initiated.

In a continued drive against illegal immigration, Delhi Police apprehended one illegal Bangladeshi national during an operation conducted in the early hours of the morning under Bhalswa Flyover, within the jurisdiction of Jahangir Puri police station. Acting on specific intelligence, the team intercepted the suspect, who was found moving in the area disguised as a transgender person. During sustained questioning and verification, it was established that he was a Bangladeshi national illegally residing in India without any valid travel or identity documents. It was further revealed that he used to disguise himself as a transgender person during the night to engage in illegal activities.

The Delhi police informed that in the case of the secret informer, the team apprehended one suspicious person. During initial questioning, the suspect failed to produce any valid travel or identity documents. Detailed verification of documents, digital footprints and sustained interrogation established that he was a Bangladeshi national illegally residing in India. During interrogation, he disclosed that he used to disguise himself as a transgender person during the night to engage in illegal activities, police said.

Investigation Reveals Key Evidence

During the investigation, one smartphone installed with the banned IMO application and Bangladeshi national identity documents stored in the phone gallery was recovered, press release stated. Necessary legal action was initiated as per the provisions of law. The apprehended Bangladeshi national was produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), and deportation proceedings were initiated as per the established procedure.

Suspect Identified

The Delhi Police disclosed the details and said the apprehended individual is identified as Sukanta Chandra Das, alias Madhuri, a 44-year-old male. A resident of Village Baria, P.O. Bhawal Baria 1700, P.S. Gazipur Sadar, District Gazipur, Dhaka, Bangladesh.

The suspect was taken into custody following the recovery of evidence, which includes one smartphone containing the banned IMO application and various Bangladeshi National Identity documents recovered from the phone gallery, police said. (ANI)