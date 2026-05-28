A viral video shows a man's inexpensive DIY technique to cool his roof during a harsh heatwave, claiming it can reduce temperatures by up to 15 degrees. He uses a simple mixture of lime, Fevicol, and a waterproofing compound, which costs under Rs 850 for a 1,000-square-foot roof.

A video of a man exhibiting an inexpensive cooling technique that he claimed may reduce roof temperatures by up to 15 degrees has gone popular on social media as many regions of India continue to struggle with a harsh heatwave. The person capturing the video, which was posted by X user Dinesh K Sen, was taken aback to find the man standing barefoot on a rooftop despite the temperature outside reaching 44°C. "Let me show you something remarkable. Even in 44°C heat, you're standing barefoot on this roof. What's the secret," he asked the man, identified as Ritesh.

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"My roof is cool, but the sun is burning. This is science, not a miracle. "I'm standing here completely barefoot," Ritesh said, gesturing to his watch, which indicated that it was 4:15 p.m. and that the temperature was about 44°C.

In response to a question about how he did it, Ritesh said that he used a combination of many materials to cover the roof in order to lessen heat absorption.

The treatment, Ritesh said, lowered the roof's temperature by around 15 degrees, bringing it down to about 28-30 degrees Celsius even during peak afternoon heat. "You won't need to rely as much on coolers or air conditioners. Even a fan will start giving cooler air," he said.

Ritesh went on to describe the items he utilised. He purchased 20 kg of lump lime, also as chuna, for approximately Rs 350, 5 kg of Fevicol DDL binder, and 500 grams of Universal Repair Polymer (URP), a waterproofing compound, for around Rs 200.

He described the procedure, saying that the lime should be steeped in around 50 liters of water for the whole night. Before the slurry is placed to the roof, the binder and waterproofing compound are added and well mixed once it has cooled. He advised using a minimum of one application and said that if the material persisted, a second coat might be used. Ritesh predicted that treating a 1,000-square-foot roof will cost between Rs 800 and Rs 850.

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Social Media Reactions

The video triggered several reactions from social media users, many of whom pointed to the science behind reflective roof coatings.

"White reflective coating is real science. It reflects most of the sun's heat instead of absorbing it. Proper cool-roof coatings, or even a good lime-and-binder mix, can reduce roof surface temperatures by 10-20 degrees Celsius and lower indoor temperatures by several degrees," one user commented.

Another user suggested placing plants and pots on rooftops, saying soil and vegetation can help absorb heat and keep temperatures lower.

"These days, desi innovation is no less than technology. If roof cooling is done properly, the load on air conditioners can be reduced significantly," another wrote.