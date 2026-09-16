A viral post has sparked outrage after a man revealed the inappropriate messages his female friend received on LinkedIn. The incident highlights how the platform, typically reserved for professional networking, is increasingly being misused for uncomfortable and unprofessional advances.

Every social media site, like Facebook, Instagram, X (previously Twitter), and others, has a reputation of its own, and LinkedIn is seen as a more "professional space" by many internet users. But given that this event went viral, it appears that women are no longer secure in even "professional" settings like LinkedIn. A man recounted an event involving one of his female acquaintances on LinkedIn on the internet.

For the woman in question, what was allegedly meant to be a discussion about "networking, opportunities and meaningful conversations" turned into a nightmare. A male ended up "sliding into" her "DMs" with offensive text messages, according to the article. After just three texts, it changed from a simple "Hi" to a "Ho, Love you too."

What Did Viral Post Say?

“Apparently, not even LinkedIn is safe anymore. We usually think of LinkedIn as a professional platform, a place for work, networking, opportunities and meaningful conversations. But somehow, there are still people who use it to slide into someone’s DMs with completely unnecessary and uncomfortable messages,” the post read.

“This is a conversation from my friend’s LinkedIn account. She was contacted by an account named Vivek Yadav, and after barely any interaction, the conversation took a turn that absolutely shouldn’t be happening on a professional platform,” the post further read.

Then, using the same instance, the LinkedIn user questioned what women seem to be facing even on "platforms that are supposed to be professional and career-focused." Then he noted that LinkedIn is not a "dating app" and that many people find it easy to have their "personal space" violated.

The post went viral, pulling many reactions. Most agreed with the man's take, while others recalled their own similar experiences.