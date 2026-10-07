AP CM Chandrababu Naidu will visit Delhi for two days to meet PM Modi and Union Ministers. He will seek funds for state projects like the Vizag Metro and river-linking, and request special financial assistance for drought relief in Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will undertake a two-day visit to Delhi from Wednesday afternoon, during which he is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Union Ministers to discuss projects and financial assistance for the state.

Key Discussions with PM Modi

As per the official release, during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu is expected to seek approval for the Visakhapatnam Metro Rail project and Beach Corridor projects. He will also request the Prime Minister to initiate steps for taking up a river-linking project in Andhra Pradesh.

Focus on Financial Assistance

In view of the drought-like conditions prevailing in the state due to the impact of El Nino, the Chief Minister is expected to seek special financial assistance from Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to provide relief to Andhra Pradesh. Naidu will also request Prime Minister Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for Central support for the conduct of the Godavari Pushkarams next year. During his meeting with Sitharaman, discussions will also be held on taking forward the Rayalaseema Global Horticulture Hub project.

Talks on Water and Road Infrastructure

The Chief Minister is also scheduled to meet Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, with whom he will discuss measures to utilise the large volumes of floodwater flowing from the Godavari River into the sea, as well as the proposed river-linking initiatives. Naidu is also scheduled to meet Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari and other Union Ministers during his Delhi visit.

Engagement with Commerce Ministry

On Thursday at noon, the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister will participate with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal in the CII Partnership Conference Curtain Raiser, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in Delhi. Naidu is scheduled to return to Amaravati on Thursday night. (ANI)