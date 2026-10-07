Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel joined the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ in Ahmedabad to celebrate PM Narendra Modi's 25 years in public service. The event, part of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan, featured a virtual address by the PM and a pledge for a developed India.

On the occasion of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi completing 25 years of public service, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel participated in the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ organised at the Riverfront in Ahmedabad under the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’, with the message ‘From Public Service to Service to the Nation’. The Yatra, highlighting the Prime Minister’s resolve towards public service and service to the nation during his 25 years in public life, carried the message of service, dedication and nation-building to the people.

Seva Jyoti Yatra and Viksit Bharat Pledge

On this occasion, the Prime Minister addressed the gathering virtually, which was witnessed by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, dignitaries and citizens present at the venue. Through the ‘Seva Jyoti Yatra’ organised in Ahmedabad, CM conveyed the message to all citizens to become partners in the journey towards ‘Viksit Bharat’.

Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, the dignitaries lit the ‘Seva Jyoti ’, and everyone also took the pledge for ‘Viksit Bharat’. Thereafter, the ‘Seva Jyoti Kalash Yatra’ was flagged off, carrying the message of public service, good governance and nation-building to the people. Citizens participated in the Yatra with great enthusiasm and expressed their gratitude for Prime Minister’s 25 years of dedicated service to the people and the nation.

State-wide Participation and Dignitaries

After the completion of the Yatra, the Chief Minister offered floral tributes at the statue of Swami Vivekananda near the Town Hall. Along with this, ‘Seva Jyoti Yatras’ were also organised in various districts and municipal corporations across the state in the presence of state ministers and other dignitaries.

On this occasion, Minister of West Bengal Ajay Kumar Poddar, Ahmedabad Mayor Hitesh Barot, local MP Hasmukh Patel and Dinesh Makwana, all MLAs from the city and district, City President Prerak Shah, Additional Chief Secretary Jayanti Ravi, Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikrant Pandey, Collector Bhavya Verma, along with senior officers and office-bearers, were present. (ANI)