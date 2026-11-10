An elderly auto-rickshaw driver from Maharashtra, known as Yadav Chacha, has gone viral for speaking fluent English in a resurfaced video. He confidently advises youth on the practical benefits of learning English for international travel and communication.

An elderly auto-rickshaw driver from Amravati, Maharashtra, is winning praise online after a video of him speaking fluent English resurfaced on social media. The driver, known locally as "Yadav Chacha," won over viewers with his self-assurance and a straightforward message for young people: learning English may greatly facilitate travel and communication abroad.

Yadav Chacha is seen conversing with a young guy in the video, which was first shot in 2024. Speaking well in English, he urges him to pick up the language and discusses its benefits outside of the classroom and exams. During the interaction, the elderly driver points out that people who travel abroad often need to communicate with others who may not understand their native language. Knowing English, he explains, can help them ask for directions, interact with strangers and manage everyday situations in unfamiliar places. The fact that the advise comes from an auto-rickshaw driver who has gained confidence in the language by personal experience is what sets the conversation apart.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Social Media Is In Awe

Many social media users have expressed admiration for the driver's fluency, self-assurance, and pragmatic attitude to learning in response to the resurrected video.

He speaks without reluctance and offers his opinions so naturally, which has been complimented by many viewers. Conversations regarding the value of communication skills and language development at any age have also been sparked by his engagement.

For some, the video serves as a reminder that knowledge and self-assurance are independent of age, occupation, or official credentials. The concept of Yadav Chacha is simple: learning English helps facilitate social interactions and make daily life easier, particularly when traveling.

Online viewers have discovered a new audience for the 2024 video, applauding an old motorist whose remarks have resonated with young people.