Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma has urged the newly appointed TTAADC Executive Members to work for the welfare of all people, emphasizing unity over political interests to secure a better future for the next generation.

Pradyot Debbarma Urges TTAADC Members to Prioritize Public Welfare

Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma on Tuesday urged the newly appointed Executive Members of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) to work for the welfare of all people, irrespective of their political affiliations, and stressed the need for unity to secure a better future for the next generation.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of seven newly appointed TTAADC Executive Members at Nuai Auditorium Hall in Khumulwng, West Tripura district, Debbarma said political interests should not take precedence over the state and the community. He said the elected representatives should use their positions to work for the entire state and the Autonomous District Council (ADC), rather than limiting their efforts to those who voted for them.

Focus on Future Generations

“We should work for our own people, not just for those who voted for us. Politics is not bigger than a state or a community. I have advised them to work for the welfare of our people, not merely for those who voted for them. They should work for the entire state of Tripura and the entire ADC,” he said.

Emphasising the importance of collective efforts, Debbarma called for unity among representatives and urged them to articulate a shared vision for the future of children in the state. “You may be above the Centre and the State, but we must also remain united. Until we stand together, we will not achieve anything. Therefore, we must remain united and use our respective positions to articulate what kind of future we want for our children,” he said.

Political Commitment

Clarifying that his fight was not for any political party, the Tipra Motha founder said his focus was on the future generation. “I am not fighting for any political party. I am fighting for my next generation,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Debbarma and other elected representatives. Seven newly appointed Executive Members took the oath at Khumulwng on Tuesday.