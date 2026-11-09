A suspected thief was caught by passengers while attempting to steal through the window of a moving train in Delhi. Passengers held onto the man's arm, keeping him partially outside the train until it reached the next station. A viral video captured the dramatic struggle and sparked mixed reactions online.

A suspected thief was apprehended by a group of passengers on a moving train in Delhi after he reportedly attempted to steal something via a window. He was detained till they arrived at the next stop by the people holding on to him as the train continued to move. The stressful moments when the passengers discovered the guy trying to steal were captured in a video that X user Sharma Ji reshared on his account.

Several men were gathered around a window and berth area inside the train in the approximately 94-second video. As the suspect's hand reached through the glass, one passenger was able to seize it, and other passengers stepped in to assist restrain him.

The passengers gripped the man's arm and hand to keep him from fleeing, leaving him partially outside the doorway.

The struggle continued as the train moved, with several passengers holding on to the suspect. Amid the commotion, one of them was heard saying, "Look, we managed to catch a thief right here at a station in Delhi."

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The man had attempted to rob individuals sitting close to the window of the moving train, as stated in the caption that goes with the footage. It further stated that he was detained by the other passengers until the train arrived at the next station.

Reactions to the video were widely split. Some viewers warned against taking matters into one's own hands, while others praised the passengers' prompt response and said that such theft attempts ought to be dealt with forcefully.

Additionally, a number of people wished that the man had been turned over to the police at the next stop instead of being punished further by the travelers.