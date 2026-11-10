Naveen Patnaik has accused the Odisha government of administrative negligence in handling the Ganjam district floods, demanding immediate relief and accountability for what he termed a manmade crisis caused by poor dam water management.

Patnaik Demands Action on Flood Crisis

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president and Leader of Opposition in the Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik has written to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, demanding immediate relief and rehabilitation measures for flood-affected people in Ganjam district and fixing accountability for what he described as a "manmade crisis" caused by administrative negligence.

In a letter dated November 10, Patnaik alleged that the state government's lack of preparedness and delayed release of warnings and dam water management had aggravated the flood situation, resulting in loss of lives, extensive crop damage and destruction of livelihoods.

Allegations of Administrative Failure

Patnaik said he visited the flood-affected areas of Hinjili, Sheragada, Aska and Sorada in Ganjam district on November 7, where he interacted with farmers, women, small traders and other affected residents. "I was pained to see the acute distress of the people of Ganjam. The floods have caused massive damage to infrastructure, extensive crop losses, loss of lives and destruction of livelihoods. It is deeply unfortunate that Ganjam has been set back by several years due to negligence by the State Government," he wrote.

Questioning the handling of dam water release, the former Chief Minister said the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) earliest warning was issued as early as October 23 and alleged that the Water Resources Department released water from dams after the onset of heavy cyclonic rains, worsening the flooding. "However, in the case of Ganjam, water from dams was released by the Water Resources Department after the onset of heavy cyclonic rains. This compounded the floods and caused huge loss to life and property. People have complained that adequate warning was not given to them before the gates were opened," Patnaik wrote.

Calls for Accountability and Relief

He demanded strict action against those responsible, saying the incident raised serious questions about accountability. The BJD leader also alleged that the state government failed to adequately prepare for the floods despite advance weather warnings and that advisories regarding the intensity of rainfall were not issued on time. He further claimed that rescue and relief operations were delayed, leaving people stranded without food and water for several days.

"I am given to understand that the rescue and relief work, which should have been taken up immediately post floods was delayed. This led to people being marooned for days without food and water. This is purely because of lack of foresight and preparedness in Ganjam as admitted by Government," he wrote.

Patnaik said he had received several representations from affected residents during his visit and forwarded them to the Special Relief Commissioner for immediate action. Calling for a comprehensive rehabilitation and reconstruction programme, he said the government should ensure timely compensation and extend support to farmers, women, youth, small traders and other affected residents. "Just paying lip service will not work. A focused whole-of-government approach should be undertaken to provide timely compensation and to boost the confidence of farmers, women, youth, small traders and the common people of Ganjam district," he said.

BJD vs BJP on Disaster Management

Warning the state government against neglecting the affected population, Patnaik said the BJD would take up their cause at every possible platform, from villages to Delhi. He also criticised the BJP government for allegedly weakening Odisha's community-based disaster management system, which he said had been developed during the BJD's 24-year tenure with the participation of Sarpanches, Panchayati Raj Institution members and Mission Shakti.

"The BJP state government must study which mechanisms and institutions worked effectively for the state in the past and use them to act with foresight and commitment. The BJP state government must take responsibility and fix accountability so that the hard work done and progress achieved by the BJD Government over 24 years is not undone in 24 months by the double engine sarkar pushing the state backwards," he added.

Government Response

Meanwhile, responding to Patnaik's remarks, Odisha Minister Prithviraj Harichandan criticised the Leader of Opposition, saying that writing letters was not a solution to the problems faced by people affected by the floods. "The Leader of the Opposition has, in his entire lifetime--in his entire political life--focused on writing letters on different issues. He has never taken any initiative to resolve the situation. When he was the Chief Minister, he was doing the same thing, and now, as the Leader of Opposition, he is still doing the same thing," Harichandan told reporters.

Defending the state government's response, the Minister said the administration had made efforts to ensure the safe evacuation of people and distribution of relief despite heavy and unexpected rainfall. "Despite heavy rain and unexpected rain, the present government, under the leadership of Mohan Charan Majhi, has tried its level best for safe evacuation, proper relief distribution, and immediate repair of whatever damage has happened," he said. He further said that the Opposition should focus on supporting people affected by the disaster rather than writing letters to the government. "Instead of showing sympathy to the people who have suffered in this disaster, writing letters is definitely not the solution," Harichandan said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)