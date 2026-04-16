A modified Unitree G1 robot, nicknamed 'Edward Warchocki,' was filmed chasing a group of wild boars through Warsaw, Poland. The video of the unsuccessful but heroic chase went viral, sparking numerous amused reactions on social media.

While humanoid robots may not yet be able to perform our everyday tasks, they are undoubtedly becoming increasingly popular in the entertainment industry. Humanoid robots are continuously improving, whether they are doing impressive martial arts feats or competing on the tennis court. According to a story in the New York Post, a modified Unitree G1 robot was seen pursuing a group of wild boars through the streets of Warsaw, Poland, demonstrating a new use case for robotics that has captured the attention of social media.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The unexpectedly named "Edward Warchocki" robot is seen jogging over a patch of grass in the now-viral video while the wild boars flee. Warchocki seems frustrated as he swings his fist at the heavens, unable to stop the boars despite its heroic chase.

Watch Viral Video

Scroll to load tweet…

Social Media Reactions

The roving wild boar population in Warsaw has proved difficult to control. The image of the slow-moving, two-legged robots chasing the boars became an unintentional social media hit, much to the pleasure of bemused residents, even if they aren't exactly made for a fast pursuit.

"The hero we don't deserve," said one user, while another added: "This isn't a stupid idea at all! I'd rent robots for hunts with beaters driving the wild boars away."

A third commented: "The reason I think we should deploy robots to schools in case of intruders is because even if we make robots do things like this, they won't die, and it's safe. Even if the pig fights back, no one dies." A fourth said: "Edward, get ready for the rematch. The wild boars will come back stronger."

About Unitree Robotics

Unitree Robotics debuted its new R1 robot last year, which costs little more than Rs 5 lakh ($6,000) and is capable of fistfighting and cartwheels. The R1 robot, which weighs around 55 pounds, can move freely thanks to its 26 joints. Additionally, it has multimodal artificial intelligence, which includes picture and voice recognition.

In addition to demonstrating strong boxing skills, the robot executed a "kip-up," a difficult gymnastic move in which a person or robot moves from a supine position to a standing position without using their hands.