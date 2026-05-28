PM Narendra Modi chaired the 51st PRAGATI meeting, reviewing seven infra projects worth Rs 30,000 crore across nine states. He also reviewed the Ken Betwa Link Project and Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0, emphasizing timely implementation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired the 51st meeting of PRAGATI, the ICT-enabled, multi-modal platform aimed at fostering Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, by seamlessly integrating efforts of the Central and State governments, at Seva Teerth. During the meeting, the Prime Minister reviewed seven critical infrastructure projects across the Railways, Power and Road sectors covering nine States worth around Rs 30,000 crore. These projects, pivotal to economic growth and public welfare, were reviewed with a focus on timelines, inter-agency coordination, and timely issue resolution.

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Prime Minister also reviewed Ken Betwa Link Project and Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0.

Key Projects and Missions Under Review

Power Sector: Rooftop Solar Push

While reviewing power sector projects, Prime Minister emphasized the need to accelerate rooftop solar adoption across urban areas, with a special focus on cities, residential clusters and public institutions. He underlined that rooftop solar should be taken up in mission mode to reduce electricity costs, improve energy security and promote clean energy at the household and community level, a release said.

Road and Port Connectivity: Vadhavan Port Model

While reviewing road and port connectivity projects, it was emphasised that Vadhavan Port should be developed as a model of port-led, multi-modal development, where every major mode of transport is seamlessly integrated to create a future-ready logistics ecosystem. The project should not be seen merely as a port, but as a national gateway connected through coastal shipping, inland waterways, dedicated freight corridors, high-speed rail connectivity, highways and airport linkages.

Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0

Prime Minister emphasised the need for effective implementation of Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 and underlined that the mission should move beyond infrastructure creation and ensure measurable outcomes through regular monitoring, citizen participation and convergence between various stakeholders. He asked states to expedite the completion of solid waste management-related infrastructure, including waste processing plants and GOBARdhan plants.

Ken-Betwa River Inter-linking Project

While reviewing Ken-Betwa River Inter-linking Project, Prime Minister observed that Ken-Betwa project should serve as a model for other States to resolve inter-State water issues through cooperation, timely clearances, technology-based monitoring and mission-mode execution. States were encouraged to identify similar opportunities where river-linking, water conservation, groundwater recharge and efficient irrigation can be taken up in an integrated manner to ensure long-term water security.

PM's Directive on Project Delays

Prime Minister also underlined that the delay in the implementation of public projects leads not only to cost escalation but also deprives citizens of timely access to essential facilities and development benefits. He observed that every delay has a direct impact on people's lives, regional growth and public resources. He stressed that Ministries, Departments and States must adopt a more proactive and time-bound approach to resolve pending issues, remove bottlenecks and ensure faster execution.

Call for Innovative Use of Infrastructure

Prime Minister also emphasized that innovative use of canal networks should be explored, including installation of solar panels along canals and over canals for clean electricity generation. This would help optimize land use, reduce evaporation losses, generate renewable energy and create additional economic value from water infrastructure.

New Monthly Review System for Social Sector

At the beginning of the meeting, the Cabinet Secretary informed that, in pursuance of the directions of the Prime Minister, a system of monthly review of social sector schemes at the State level has also been operationalised. This mechanism aims to ensure regular monitoring, faster resolution of implementation issues and greater accountability at the State and district levels.

As part of this initiative, Swachh Bharat Mission has been taken up for review at the State level in the first instance. (ANI)