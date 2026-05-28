AIADMK factions led by EPS and SP Velumani signalled reconciliation, withdrawing petitions filed after rebel MLAs voted for the ruling TVK. An apology was tendered, but resignations have reduced the party's strength in the assembly to 43.

After weeks of deepening rift within the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the party has now signalled towards a reconciliation with both factions of the party withdrawing their respective petitions against one another. The MLAs belonging to the faction led by SP Velumani and CV Shanmugam have officially withdrawn a letter submitted to Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar, which had requested the appointment of a new AIADMK legislature party leader and chief whip. Similarly, the faction led by General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has also withdrawn its petition seeking action against the rebels under the 'Anti-Defection Law'.

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Genesis of the AIADMK Rift

The internal rift fumed when Chief Minister Vijay's floor test turned into an ADMK versus ADMK showdown after 25 of the party MLAs led by CV Shanmugam voted for the Tamilaga Vetteri Kazhagam (TVK). Although the CM Vijay-led TVK had the support of 119 MLAs, it passed the floor test with 144 votes.

According to the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, it amounts to disqualification from the House if an MLA votes or abstains from voting contrary to any direction issued by the political party to which they belong or by any person or authority authorised by it, without prior permission of such political party.

This was followed by the EPS-led faction initiating disciplinary action against the leaders accused of violating the party whip during the floor test. Several leaders, including CV Shanmugam and C Vijayabaskar, were removed from organisational posts.

Reconciliation Efforts Underway

However, reconciliation is on the cards after a meeting between members of the SP Velumani-Shanmugam-led faction and EPS, where the MLAs submitted an apology letter to the general secretary, which was held today. Notably, almost all MLAs associated with the 'rebel' camp were present during the meeting with the party leadership, with the exception of senior leader CV Shanmugam.

JCD Prabhakar said he would examine the petitions submitted by both sides before arriving at a decision. "I cannot disclose the contents of the petitions given by two groups of AIADMK. I will go through the petition in detail and let you know about my decision tomorrow morning," the Speaker said.

On an optimistic front, five AIADMK MLAs had already submitted apology letters to the Speaker's office expressing their support for the EPS faction on Monday, adding to the possibility of reconciliation.

Party Projects United Front

Earlier today, the AIADMK asserted that there will be "no more divisions" within the party, indicating a reunion between Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and Shanmugam-Velumani camp, indicating that the party factions have decided to finally bury the hatchet.

Velumani asserted that there is "no split in the party, only differences of opinion" amid ongoing internal tensions within the organisation, as rival factions moved to withdraw disqualification-related petitions and signalled a possible reconciliation. "There is no split in the party, only differences of opinion. We are all united. There are no conflicting views," Velumani said, addressing the media persons while referring to the internal differences that emerged within the party after the elections.

In a firm message posted on their social media handle, AIADMK invoked the legacy of late chief J Jayalalithaa to call for unity. "Even after me, no matter how many centuries pass, the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam will continue to function solely for the welfare of the people," AIADMK IT Wing said, quoting Jayalalithaa. The message described the AIADMK as a "steel fortress" built upon the sacrifices of millions of workers, declaring that it can no longer be shaken. "This steel fortress, built through the sacrifices of millions of party workers, can no longer be shaken by anyone! From now on, there will be no divisions among us. No one will ever again have a way to destroy this steel fortress. We have only one goal. That is to once again see our 'Two Leaves' flag flying over the Fort," the statement read.

Resignations Rock Party Amidst Truce

However, the party suffered a setback on Tuesday after Ambasamudram AIADMK MLA Esakki Subaya resigned, following the exit of three MLAs who joined hands with the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

With Subaya's resignation, the total number of resignations from the AIADMK camp has risen to four, reducing the party's strength in the Tamil Nadu Assembly to 43 MLAs. The total number of vacant Assembly constituencies has now risen to five, including the Tiruchirappalli constituency where actor-turned-politician Vijay had contested.

Earlier on May 18, senior AIADMK leader S Semmalai resigned from the party and submitted his resignation letter to AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, citing dissatisfaction over recent developments within the party and expressing anguish over its current state.

In his resignation letter, Semmalai said the series of events in the party following the elections had caused him "immense mental anguish" and claimed that lakhs of party workers shared similar concerns.

This political rift has caused AIADMK to lose several MLAs to TVK. The party is currently attempting to project an image of unity to stabilise its base and prepare for future electoral challenges.