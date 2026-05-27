Three people, including a woman, were rescued after a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar on Wednesday night. The Delhi Fire Services rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, shifting the rescued individuals to a hospital.

Three people, including a woman, were rescued after a fire broke out at a factory in Delhi's Udyog Nagar area on Wednesday night, officials said.

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According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call regarding a factory fire at L-8, Udyog Nagar, under the jurisdiction of Udyog Nagar police station, was received at around 8:53 PM.

Following the alert, three water tenders and three water bowsers were rushed to the spot.

Assistant Divisional Officer (ADO) RK Sinha and Station Officer (STO) Naveen Thakran were among the officers supervising the operation.

Rescue and Fire Control

At around 9:30 PM, STO Naveen Thakran reported that three persons, including one woman, had been rescued from the factory by DFS personnel and shifted to a hospital.

One additional water bowser was also requisitioned and dispatched to the site.

The fire was brought under control at around 9:35 PM, officials said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)