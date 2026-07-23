A frightening incident at Maharashtra's Trimbakeshwar Temple was caught on CCTV after a tin roof collapsed on devotees during heavy rain and strong winds. The viral video reportedly shows three people being injured.

A shocking video from Trimbakeshwar Temple in Maharashtra's Nashik has gone viral on social media after a tin roof collapsed on devotees during heavy rain and strong winds. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, reportedly left three people injured, raising concerns about public safety during extreme weather.

Tin Roof Falls on Devotees During Storm

According to reports, the incident took place at the Trimbakeshwar Temple premises when strong winds and heavy rainfall suddenly hit the area. The viral CCTV footage shows devotees taking shelter under a tin roof as the weather worsens.

Scroll to load tweet…

Moments later, the roof is seen collapsing due to the force of the wind, trapping several people underneath. Panic broke out as those nearby rushed to help the injured and move the debris away.

Three People Reportedly Injured

As per reports, three devotees sustained injuries in the incident. They were quickly rescued and taken for medical treatment. Their condition has not been officially disclosed.

The CCTV clip has been widely shared online, with many expressing concern over the safety of temporary structures at crowded religious places, especially during the monsoon season.

Video Goes Viral Online

The dramatic footage has attracted widespread attention on social media, with users calling it a frightening reminder of how quickly weather conditions can turn dangerous. Many have urged visitors to remain cautious during heavy rain and have stressed the importance of proper safety measures at public gathering spots.

Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident as the viral video continues to circulate online.