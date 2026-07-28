A viral video from Greater Noida captures a man frantically rescuing a woman hanging from their 18th-floor balcony. The dangerous incident reportedly occurred after the couple had an argument over a scene in the reality show 'Lock Upp'. Police intervened after the video circulated and confirmed the situation is now under control.

A dramatic video of a young woman threatening to jump from the balcony of a high-rise apartment in Greater Noida has gone popular on social media. According to authorities, the incident happened after the pair argued over a scene from the reality program Lock Upp. While the building's occupants captured the occurrence, the video shows a man standing within the apartment's balcony and frantically attempting to pull the woman to safety. Police said that after seeing the widely shared video, they went to the community to interrogate the couple. Officials stated that the situation is currently under control and that no adverse incidents were recorded.

The incident happened on July 26 at an 18th-floor apartment at Aims Green Avenue Society in Greater Noida West, according to Bisrakh Station House Officer (SHO) Munendra Singh. The couple seen in the video has been identified as Garima and Mohit, both residents of Meerut, who were living together by mutual consent.

The couple had been watching the reality show Lock Upp when they got into a fight about a specific scene because they had different opinions, according to police's preliminary inquiry. The woman went to the balcony during the fight and was later spotted hanging from it, which resulted in the dramatic effort at rescue that was caught on camera.

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Police intervened when the video swiftly went viral on social media. When the officers arrived at the society, they questioned both people and declared that there was no problem with law and order.