The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) has asked the AAIB for a hearing in the Air India Flight AI-171 crash probe. Citing a Supreme Court assurance, they want to offer technical inputs before the final report is completed in October 2026.

Pilots' Body Seeks Hearing in Air India Crash Probe

The Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Monday issued a formal request to the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) for a personal hearing and the inclusion of technical inputs regarding the investigation into the Air India Flight AI-171 accident at Ahmedabad. The demand follows a Supreme Court proceeding where the government assured that the pilot body's expertise would be integrated into the final probe.

In a letter, FIP President Capt. CS Randhawa highlighted a specific assurance given to the Supreme Court on July 28. As stated in the letter, "The inputs and suggestions given by the Federation of Indian Pilots will be duly taken into consideration in the process," according to the assurance provided by the Learned Solicitor General of India.

Timeline Critical as Final Report Nears

The accident, involving a Dreamliner aircraft (VT-ANB), occurred on June 12, 2025. With the investigation nearing completion, the FIP is seeking a formal interaction before the final report is set in stone. The Federation argued that "consideration of these inputs after finalisation of the report would substantially reduce their practical value," as stated in the FIP representation to the AAIB. The FIP is requesting that the AAIB schedule a technical meeting on or before September 15, 2026. This timeline is critical because, as the Supreme Court's Record of Proceedings notes, "The final report is likely to be submitted in the first week of October, 2026".

FIP Aims to Strengthen Probe, Not Interfere

While the FIP is seeking a significant role in the technical review, it clarified its stance on the investigation's autonomy. "FIP's objective is not to interfere with, influence or prejudge the independent investigation, but to ensure that relevant operational and technical perspectives are available to the investigation authority before its conclusions are finalised," the Federation stated in its letter.

The Federation's technical concerns span several areas, including simulator testing, human factors, and aircraft system behavior. This follows a court ruling regarding a prayer for simulator tests. According to the Supreme Court order, the Solicitor General informed the court that tests had already been conducted, and therefore, "the issue raised in this application has become moot".

The FIP said that its participation would strengthen the investigation's credibility. Capt. Randhawa stated in the letter that "FIP's participation would strengthen the credibility of the final report aligning with India's obligations under ICAO and enhancing public confidence".

The Air India flight AI-171 crashed soon after it took off from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on June 12, 2025, killing 260 people, including 229 passengers, 12 crew members, and 19 people on the ground. (ANI)