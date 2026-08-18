Union Home Minister Amit Shah wished Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday, praising her 'unwavering commitment' to the nation's progress and accelerating PM Modi's vision of nation-building through economic growth via a post on X.

Amit Shah Praises Sitharaman's Commitment

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday praised Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on her birthday for commending her "unwavering commitment" to the nation's progress and her efforts to advance nation-building through economic growth. Shah took to his social media account X to extend his wishes to Sitharaman, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader, who is currently holding the portfolio of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. "Birthday wishes to Union Minister Smt @nsitharaman Ji. Your unwavering commitment to the nation's progress is accelerating the realisation of Modi Ji's vision of nation-building through economic growth. May you always be blessed with good health and success," Shah posted on X, formerly Twitter.

A Look at Sitharaman's Career

Born in 1959 in Tamil Nadu's Madurai, Sitharaman was first inducted as Defence Minister on September 3, 2017, a position she held until May 30, 2019. She subsequently took charge of the Finance and Corporate Affairs ministries on May 30, 2019, and continued in the portfolios until June 2024. She has been serving as Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister for a second consecutive term since June 2024. Re-elected to the Rajya Sabha for a third term in July 2022, Sitharaman holds an MA in Economics and an M.Phil degree. She pursued her studies at Seethalakshmi Ramaswamy College in Tiruchirapalli, Tamil Nadu, and Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.