DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai questioned the TVK government's reluctance to order an investigation into Minister D Sarath Kumar, whose viral video sparked drug use allegations. The DMK leader called for a transparent probe to reveal the truth.

DMK Questions Govt's Silence on Minister's Video

Amid the row over a viral video of Tamil Nadu Minister D Sarath Kumar, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai on Monday questioned why the Tamil Nadu government was "shy" to order an investigation as the video has sparked allegations of drug use, despite a formal complaint already registered.

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Saying that the TVK was "afraid", the DMK leader said that such an allegation deserves to be probed transparently so the people of Tamil Nadu can know the truth.

The DMK spokesperson pressed the government on why it had not ordered a probe despite a formal complaint. "That explanation alone has raised grave suspicion about possible drug abuse. Why is the TVK government shy of an investigation? A complaint has already been launched. Why are they afraid?" Annadurai asked.

Minister's Clarification and DMK's Protest

This comes as DMK Students Wing staged a protest after an old video, purportedly showing Sarath Kumar crushing a white powder on a mobile phone screen using a debit card alongside a Rs 500 note during a cricket match, went viral on social media. The video had reportedly been shared by Sarath Kumar himself on his Instagram story with the caption "Thug Life."

Sarath Kumar, meanwhile, has denied the allegations, stating in a clarification video that the substance shown was not a drug but medicine that he was crushing for his child, who was ill.

Call for Chief Minister's Intervention

Speaking to ANI, Annadurai said the minister's own explanation for the video had only deepened public suspicion rather than settled it. "When this video of the minister became public, it was he who came out and said it was him, and he gave an improbable explanation. That improbable explanation has set the cat among the pigeons," he said.

He added that it was now the Chief Minister's responsibility to clear the air, especially since Vijay rose to power with anti-drug campaigns in the state. "When there is a cloud of suspicion about his own minister, it is only good, ethical, and moral that the Chief Minister orders an investigation, finds out the truth, and lets the people of Tamil Nadu know," he said.

DMK Slams Govt's Handling of Protests

Meanwhile, DMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Health Minister M A Subramanian said the party had formally informed the government about the protest and accused the state administration of suppressing democratic demonstrations. "We had formally informed the Tamil Nadu government that the protest would be held. Many people from the DMK are also coming to participate in this protest. They believe that the DMK is deliberately trying to put the government under pressure through this issue. For the past month, law and order in Tamil Nadu has deteriorated. Tamil Nadu is witnessing nothing but 'reels governance.' At a cricket ground, a minister was seen crushing a powder in his hand," Subramanian said.

Referring to the DMK government's anti-drug campaigns during its previous tenure and criticising the police's handling of the protest, the former health minister questioned the State government's response to the controversy. "During the previous government, under the leadership of MK Stalin, awareness campaigns against drug abuse were conducted every year. The Chief Minister must answer for this. In the past, the police acted very effectively against drug abuse but now, instead of permitting democratic protests, they are treating protesters like terrorists. This is the second protest by the DMK on this issue. If such provocative incidents continue, the protests will also continue," he added. (ANI)