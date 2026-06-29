Kerala government appoints Advocate A Santhosh Kumar as Special Public Prosecutor for the case of the alleged attack on ED officials, following raids at former CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence and concerns over the previous prosecutor's conduct.

The Keralam government appointed Advocate A Santhosh Kumar as Special Public Prosecutor in the case related to the alleged attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials following raids conducted at the residence of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The official government order confirmed the appointment of the new Special Public Prosecutor for the conduct of prosecution in the case before the competent court.

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Background of the Appointment

The development comes after Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday announced that the State government will appoint a Special Public Prosecutor in the case related to the alleged attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials. The announcement came after the ninth accused in the case was granted bail, with the Public Prosecutor allegedly arguing before the court in a manner contrary to the police report.

Chennithala told the media that the government had decided to immediately replace the existing prosecutor and ensure effective prosecution of the case. "There is no doubt about it. The government has been in office for only a month, so it has not yet been time to appoint prosecutors in general. However, we have decided to appoint a Special Public Prosecutor in this case. The notification will be issued within the next two hours," Chennithala said.

Details of the Attack Incident

The case stems from an incident on May 28 when alleged supporters of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) attacked ED officials and damaged their vehicles after the agency conducted searches at multiple locations across Kerala, including the residence of former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in connection with the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) money laundering case.

Following the incident, Kerala Director General of Police Ravada Azad Chandrasekhar said police had registered a case against eight people and identified several others allegedly involved in the attack, assuring that strict legal action would be taken against all those responsible. (ANI)