A horrific accident on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway claimed four lives after a Scorpio SUV crashed into a Tiago that was reversing after missing an exit. The deceased, all from the same family, were on a pilgrimage to Haridwar. The entire incident was captured by highway surveillance cameras and an investigation is ongoing.

A Tiago vehicle was struck by a Scorpio while reversing on the Delhi-Dehradun Highway in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, resulting in a horrific traffic accident that claimed the lives of at least four individuals. According to police, the speeding SUV struck the car from behind when it was reversing after missing an exit.

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The Tiago is seen reversing on the highway while swiftly moving traffic passes on both sides in the video, which was extensively shared on X. In a matter of seconds, a fast-moving Scorpio arrives from behind and forcefully collides with the vehicle. The hit propels the Tiago forward, causing it to wildly zigzag across the road.

After striking the left-side crash barrier, it bounces back across the road and hits the right-side barrier. The vehicle is still skidding erratically. In contrast, the Scorpio finally overturns with its wheels pointing upward after losing balance upon collision and spinning 360 degrees.

The four dead belonged to the same family, according to a report published in India Today. When the tragedy occurred, they were on their way from Bahadurgarh in Haryana to Haridwar for a religious pilgrimage that included temple darshan and a holy bath in the Ganga. The force of the collision was so severe that both vehicles were extensively damaged. The entire sequence was captured on highway surveillance cameras and has since gone viral on social media.

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Praveen (40), his wife Preeti (37), his ageing mother Sudesh, and nine-year-old Shivansh have all been identified as deceased. Three further family members were transported to the trauma center of the district hospital for treatment after suffering severe injuries.

According to police, a thorough investigation is in progress and the bodies have been transferred for post-mortem examination. To ascertain the precise order of events leading up to the collision, officials are reviewing CCTV video and further evidence.