A viral video shows a conversation between a woman and a Meesho delivery guy who demanded an extra Rs 20 for a large parcel. He threatened to stop delivering larger items without the extra fee, prompting the woman to say she would file a complaint and sparking outrage online.

A conversation between a woman and a parcel delivery guy has gone viral online, leaving people questioning whether the delivery guy’s request was “justified". The woman captured their interaction on her camera and later shared it on social media. It said that she would have to pay an extra price for larger deliveries or he would cease delivering to her location. The delivery man was carrying a package from Meesho.

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“Kya chahiye tha aapko (What did you want)?" asked the woman. The delivery worker replied to her, saying that he wanted Rs 20 extra for handling a bigger parcel. Seeking clarification, the woman asked, “If I don’t give you money, you won’t get the delivery, right?"

In response, the delivery executive said he would no longer bring larger parcels but would still carry regular-sized ones. He explained to her, using a box as an example, that he could transport packages up to that size without any problems, but larger ones would cost extra.

Once more, the woman asked him whether he would decline to transport larger packages without charging an additional cost. The delivery man reiterated his position, stating that he would not deliver to her unless he received an extra Rs 20.

Watch Viral Video

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This prompted the woman to tell him that she would now lodge a complaint against him with the concerned authorities. “Okay, done," he said. When the woman asked for his name, he even told her without any hesitation.

Social Media Reacts

One person said, “Bro is asking for extra money like he personally manufactured the product and walked across the country to deliver it."

Another commented, “Hey @Meesho_Official, is this the customer experience you stand for? Customers are already paying delivery charges, yet delivery personnel are allegedly demanding extra money and threatening to withhold parcels if it’s not paid."

“India, by principle, is a corrupt country. Corruption is hard-coded in people’s conscience. Everyone indulges in corruption and loot as per their level," someone else shared.

“No, demanding extra money and threatening to withhold delivery is not justified and should be reported to the platform or service provider," mentioned another person.