The Himachal Pradesh High Court slammed the state government for its slow pace in implementing environmental and urban planning reforms, noting authorities only acted after judicial intervention. It cited delays in regional plans and hill cutting policies.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has expressed serious concern over the state government's slow pace in implementing key environmental and urban planning reforms mandated more than three years ago, observing that authorities appeared to have "woken up from their slumber" only after recent judicial interventions.

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Hearing a batch of public interest litigations led by Kusum Bali vs State of Himachal Pradesh, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice GS Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin C Negi reviewed the status of compliance with its January 2023 directions aimed at regulating hill cutting, safeguarding environmentally sensitive areas, and improving urban development planning across the state.

Delayed Urban Planning and Policy Implementation

During the proceedings, the court noted that while the Regional Plan for Lahaul and Spiti had finally been notified on March 24, and the Solan Regional Plan was in its final stages, progress in preparing similar plans for several other districts remained unsatisfactory. The state informed the court that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi, on March 28, for the preparation of regional plans for Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur districts within the next 18 months. However, the process of appointing consultants for Kangra, Shimla and Kullu districts remains stalled due to administrative delays.

The Bench also expressed concern over the continued absence of policy guidelines governing the cutting, conservation and preservation of hills, despite specific directions issued in its 2023 judgment. The Additional Advocate General assured the court that the policy framework would be finalised and notified by the end of June.

Environmental and Safety Concerns

On the environmental front, the court welcomed the inclusion of a protected green area near the Tara Mata Hill region, where new private construction has been prohibited except for limited modifications to existing structures. The Bench observed that preserving such green zones was crucial given the ecological vulnerability of Himachal Pradesh's hill terrain.

The court further raised serious safety concerns over the construction of high-rise private buildings on steep slopes in a seismically sensitive state. It questioned the prevailing practice of relying on structural stability certificates issued by local Panchayats, remarking that such certifications provide little assurance regarding the safety and stability of multi-storey structures.

Court Issues Directives for Compliance

Emphasising the need for scientific and technical oversight, the Bench directed the state government to expedite the creation and recruitment of a dedicated cadre of professionals, including town planners, geologists and environmental engineers, to strengthen planning and regulatory mechanisms. The High Court has directed the state government to file a comprehensive affidavit outlining specific timelines for full compliance with its earlier directions. The matter has been listed for further hearing on July 7.