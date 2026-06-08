Indian travel vloggers Shreya and Krishna posted a video from a Swiss train, detailing their embarrassment over a fellow Indian passenger's loud phone call. The incident, which disturbed the quiet carriage, has sparked a wider social media debate about civic sense and the perception of Indians travelling abroad.

A post by Indian travel vlogging couple Shreya and Krishna has reignited an old debate about civic sense and how Indians are perceived when travelling overseas. The couple posted a video from a train ride in Switzerland, showing how embarrassed they were when a loud phone call from a fellow traveller disturbed the otherwise peaceful setting.

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In the footage, a passenger can be heard talking loudly in the background while Shreya is seen seated inside a train. Other passengers were startled by the man's speech because the train was almost empty and nobody else was speaking. The couple described the experience as "one of the most embarrassing moments" of their vacation to Switzerland, saying they were taken aback by the difference between other passengers' attitude and the loud phone conversation.

"We were on a quiet train where everyone was respecting the shared space. Then a passenger started talking so loudly on a phone call that people sitting in other compartments could hear the entire conversation," they wrote. The couple stressed that the issue was not merely the disturbance caused by the noise — it was the fact that the man’s behaviour was giving a bad reputation to all Indians.

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Social Media Reacts

post discusses public etiquette, civic sense, and how Indians behave in public places both domestically and overseas, topics that are frequently discussed on social media.

“When someone is talking loudly OR playing music without earphones I immediately confront them. Somebody has to. Doesn’t matter what their ethnic group is or nationality is,” wrote one person in the comments section.

“The interesting part is that Swiss passengers never said anything. They were just quietly looking around. That’s what made the situation even more uncomfortable,” another observed.