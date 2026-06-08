A viral video showing devotees dumping large amounts of sarees and clothes into the sacred Ganga and Yamuna rivers at Gangotri and Yamunotri has sparked widespread outrage. The footage has ignited a debate about the environmental impact of religious rituals and the contradiction of polluting holy rivers in the name of devotion.

Ganga and Yamuna are two of the most sacred rivers in India, dedicated to Goddess Ganga and Goddess Yamuna. According to Hindu mythology, these rivers are considered sacred, and their waters are believed to have the ability to wash away sins, which is why people worship them. But what if questions arise about the righteous way of devotion?

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Large amounts of sarees, cloth offerings, and other trash were seen floating in the sacred waters of Gangotri and Yamunotri dham in Uttarakhand in a widely shared video. On social media, the river's viral video has caused a great deal of controversy. The video, which has been circulated on a number of platforms, has sparked new worries about pollution in two of India's most sacred rivers as well as concerns about how some religious rituals may affect the environment.

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A video of devotees dumping sarees and clothes in the name of offering them to Goddess Ganga and Yamuna has surfaced online and gone viral. Netizens' responses to the film have been overwhelming; many have described it as both disrespectful and damaging to religious beliefs. Heaps of abandoned sarees and ceremonial gifts seem to be piling up in the water and along riverbanks in the video.

Many users were shocked by what they saw, pointing out that it is inconsistent to venerate rivers as sacred beings while also contributing to their pollution. Stricter waste management regulations and more public knowledge of ecologically friendly ways to carry out religious rites were demanded by a number of internet users.

The viral clip has reignited a broader conversation about balancing faith and environmental responsibility. Many users stressed that protecting rivers should be considered an integral part of respecting and honouring them. One social media user wrote, “The government should introduce very strict punishment for those who pollute.” Another user, Jagga-artly, wrote, "They don’t deserve this nature… Floods the are right choice made by God for them."