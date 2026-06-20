Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar hit back at HD Kumaraswamy over the Bidadi Township project, calling the Union Minister its 'father'. He accused the opposition of misleading farmers and highlighted that his government increased compensation to 50% developed land.

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said Union Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy is the "father" of the Bidadi Township project, and accused the opposition of misleading farmers for political gains.

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Addressing a press conference at Vidhana Soudha after the Cabinet meeting, CM Shivakumar said, "The farmers of Bidadi are good people. They are being misled. Isn't Kumaraswamy the father of this project? He has admitted it himself."

He said the notification for the project was issued by Kumaraswamy and later continued by BS Yediyurappa. "We are only taking it forward. We are not doing anything new. Who acquired land for the Bidadi industrial area? In the existing 9,000 acres, didn't former BJP CM Jagadish Shettar acquire 1,000 acres?" he asked.

Compensation Increased for Farmers

Shivakumar said Kumaraswamy had earlier promised to give farmers 40% of the developed land as compensation. "We have said we will give 50% of the land. Work to provide Rs 2.50 crore compensation per acre to farmers started on Friday," he said.

Shivakumar Questions Opposition's Motives

Targeting the Union Minister, Shivakumar asked why Kumaraswamy had declared the Bidadi area a red zone and issued the notification. "Why did he not denotify it? Yediyurappa continued the project. They had the chance to denotify it during their tenure. Why didn't they do it?" he said.

He added, "The opposition is opposing this for politics. They say new industries should come. The Union Heavy Industries Minister himself has asked where land should be given from. In such a situation, I am not ready to denotify Bidadi land and go to jail."

Shivakumar said 80% of farmers have come forward to give land. "If others do not come forward, what can I do? We will go as per the law. I am not upset by the opposition's politics," he said.

Response to 'Blood Revolution' Remark

Responding to Kumaraswamy's "blood revolution" remark, Shivakumar said, "He is a big man. He is the Union Minister for Heavy Industries. He wants to bring industries. He should answer where industries should be brought, how they should be brought, and on whose land." (ANI)