Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Viral video: Delhi man hits cyclist while performing stunt on Signature bridge in moving auto

    A video has surfaced on social media showing a man performing a dangerous road stunt on Delhi's Signature Bridge that ended up injuring a cyclist. The autorikshaw has been impounded and deposited in the designated impoundment lot.
     

    Viral video Delhi man hits cyclist while performing stunt on Signature bridge in moving auto vehicle impounded gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    A video of a man performing stunts on a moving autorickshaw and then hitting a cyclist on the Signature flyover in north Delhi has surfaced on social media prompting police to launch an investigation into the matter. 

    After the video went viral, police took action and impunded the autorickshaw seen in the video. "The autorickshaw in question and its driver Shiva of Ghaziabad have been traced by traffic personnel of the TPR Circle," a senior official of the Delhi Traffic Police said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

    The video opens to show a man swinging from a speeding autorickshaw and touching the vehicles that are passing by him on the busy road. Meanwhile, his friends on motorbikes are busy filming his reckless stunt. He then collides with a cyclist and knocks him down, leaving him injured. 

    Also Read | Another wife swapping case echoes Bengaluru, woman registers complaint against husband

    The official further stated that a challan has been issued for dangerous driving, driving without a licence, and under appropriate sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Meanwhile, internet users slammed the reckless stunt and demanded strict punishment for the person. 

    The Signature Bridge, which has a 675-meter-long cable-stayed section, is built over the Yamuna River and reduces the travel time between north and northeast Delhi. It took almost eight years to build the boomerang-shaped bridge which gives a panoramic view of the city. The bridge also has designated selfie spots for tourists.

    Also Read | TMC MP Mahua Moitra faces setback as Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing plea

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 1:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Asian Games medalists yet to receive cash prize announced by Kerala government rkn

    Asian Games medalists yet to receive cash prize announced by Kerala government

    Kerala local body bypoll results: Big win for Congress, setback for Left anr

    Kerala local body bypoll results: Big win for Congress, setback for Left

    Another wife swapping case echoes Bengaluru, woman registers complaint against husband vkp

    Another wife swapping case echoes Bengaluru, woman registers complaint against husband

    Mahua Moitra faces setback as Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing plea AJR

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra faces setback as Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing plea

    'Yono App blocked...': Kerala man loses Rs 25,000 from his account in online scam text message rkn

    'Yono App blocked...': Kerala man loses Rs 25,000 from his account in online scam text message

    Recent Stories

    Asian Games medalists yet to receive cash prize announced by Kerala government rkn

    Asian Games medalists yet to receive cash prize announced by Kerala government

    Who was Ravindra Berde? Singham star that passed away at 78 RBA

    Who was Ravindra Berde? Singham star that passed away at 78

    Kerala local body bypoll results: Big win for Congress, setback for Left anr

    Kerala local body bypoll results: Big win for Congress, setback for Left

    Throwback Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan enjoy Kajol's mehendi with baby Aaryan, see viral pictures ATG

    Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan enjoy Kajol's mehendi with baby Aaryan, see viral pictures

    Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's movie to go on floors next year? Read Details RBA

    Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's movie to go on floors next year? Read Details

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon