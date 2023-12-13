Viral video: Delhi man hits cyclist while performing stunt on Signature bridge in moving auto

A video has surfaced on social media showing a man performing a dangerous road stunt on Delhi's Signature Bridge that ended up injuring a cyclist. The autorikshaw has been impounded and deposited in the designated impoundment lot.

A video of a man performing stunts on a moving autorickshaw and then hitting a cyclist on the Signature flyover in north Delhi has surfaced on social media prompting police to launch an investigation into the matter.

After the video went viral, police took action and impunded the autorickshaw seen in the video. "The autorickshaw in question and its driver Shiva of Ghaziabad have been traced by traffic personnel of the TPR Circle," a senior official of the Delhi Traffic Police said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The video opens to show a man swinging from a speeding autorickshaw and touching the vehicles that are passing by him on the busy road. Meanwhile, his friends on motorbikes are busy filming his reckless stunt. He then collides with a cyclist and knocks him down, leaving him injured.

Also Read | Another wife swapping case echoes Bengaluru, woman registers complaint against husband

The official further stated that a challan has been issued for dangerous driving, driving without a licence, and under appropriate sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. Meanwhile, internet users slammed the reckless stunt and demanded strict punishment for the person.

The Signature Bridge, which has a 675-meter-long cable-stayed section, is built over the Yamuna River and reduces the travel time between north and northeast Delhi. It took almost eight years to build the boomerang-shaped bridge which gives a panoramic view of the city. The bridge also has designated selfie spots for tourists.

Also Read | TMC MP Mahua Moitra faces setback as Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing plea