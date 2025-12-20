Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma termed PM Modi's unveiling of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi's statue a proud moment, crediting the state's first CM with saving Assam from merging with East Pakistan and being the architect of modern Assam.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday termed the unveiling of a statue of Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a moment of immense pride for the state.

CM Sarma Pays Tribute to Architect of Modern Assam

Paying tribute to Assam's first Chief Minister, Sarma described Bardoloi as the architect of modern Assam, crediting him with playing a decisive role in preventing the state from being merged with East Pakistan during the grouping plan. "From one statesman to another! A proud moment for Assam today as a grand statue of our first Chief Minister Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi is unveiled by Adarniya Narendra Modi ji on the premises of Guwahati Airport. Shraddheya Bardoloi dangoriya was the architect of modern Assam and played a key role in saving Assam from merging with East Pakistan as part of Grouping," CM Himanta wrote on 'X'.

Sarma further said that the people of Assam owe their present-day identity and progress to Bardoloi's unwavering leadership. "We exist today as proud Bharatiyas due to his unflinching efforts and we owe a lot to his leadership in giving rise to an aspirational Assam. This statue, crafted by the legendary sculptor, Late Ram Sutar ji is a befitting tribute to the great leader and its placement right at the entry point to the gateway of South East Asia makes it even more special," the 'X' post added.

PM Modi Inaugurates New Airport Terminal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the new terminal building of the Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport in Guwahati, Assam.

Civil Aviation Minister Praises Airport Design

Being accompanied by Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, PM Modi inaugurated the terminal designed to accommodate 13.1 million passengers annually and it will set a new benchmark for sustainable and technological operations in India. Meanwhile, in a post on X, the Civil Aviation Minister praised the airport's architecture, noting that its immersive design beautifully showcases Assam's pristine natural treasures. (ANI)