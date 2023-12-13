Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    TMC MP Mahua Moitra faces setback as Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing plea

    Seeking immediate action, Moitra's legal team contacted the Supreme Court registry, urging Chief Justice of India (CJI) intervention for an expedited hearing. Yet, they refrained from divulging petition details until a decision by the Registry, given the impending court closure.

    Mahua Moitra faces setback as Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing plea AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    In a massive setback for Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Supreme Court on Wednesday (December 13) rejected her urgent hearing plea. Earlier, the Supreme Court said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will take a call on the listing of TMC MP's plea challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

    Moitra's petition, submitted within 24 hours of the Lok Sabha accepting the Ethics Committee report, alleged her exclusion from presenting a defense during discussions on the committee's findings. The accusations stemmed from a complaint by her former associate, lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, suggesting she took bribes regarding queries in Parliament concerning industrialist Gautam Adani. These claims were pursued by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, leading to Ethics panel inquiries.

    BJP leader Mohan Yadav takes oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

    Represented by advocate Shadan Farasat, the TMC MP accused the entire Ethics Panel process, citing the absence of crucial witnesses' testimonies and the lack of cross-examination opportunities. She vehemently denied receiving any "cash" from Hiranandani, a point overlooked by the Ethics panel report, which suggested a government-led investigation into alleged financial transactions.

    Seeking immediate action, Moitra's legal team contacted the Supreme Court registry, urging Chief Justice of India (CJI) intervention for an expedited hearing. Yet, they refrained from divulging petition details until a decision by the Registry, given the impending court closure.

    On Friday, opposition members supported Moitra, highlighting objections to the hasty tabling and discussions of the 495-page Ethics Panel report in the House, allowing insufficient time for critical examination.

    Another wife swapping case echoes Bengaluru, woman registers complaint against husband

    Last Updated Dec 13, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Another wife swapping case echoes Bengaluru, woman registers complaint against husband vkp

    Another wife swapping case echoes Bengaluru, woman registers complaint against husband

    'Yono App blocked...': Kerala man loses Rs 25,000 from his account in online scam text message rkn

    'Yono App blocked...': Kerala man loses Rs 25,000 from his account in online scam text message

    BJP leader Mohan Yadav takes oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh AJR

    BJP leader Mohan Yadav takes oath as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh

    Decoding BJP's caste dynamics: CM celection in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh vkp

    Decoding BJP's caste dynamics: CM celection in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

    Kerala: KSRTC announces special services from Bengaluru, Chennai on Christmas-New Year season; Check details rkn

    Kerala: KSRTC announces special services from Bengaluru, Chennai on Christmas-New Year season; Check details

    Recent Stories

    Throwback Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan enjoy Kajol's mehendi with baby Aaryan, see viral pictures ATG

    Throwback: Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan enjoy Kajol's mehendi with baby Aaryan, see viral pictures

    Ramayana Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's movie to go on floors next year? Read Details RBA

    Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi's movie to go on floors next year? Read Details

    In pictures: Neha Dhupia's sizzling white sports bra photoshoot is perfect for the gram RKK

    In pictures: Neha Dhupia's sizzling white sports bra photoshoot is perfect for the gram

    Soni Razdan talks about nepotism; calls Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor talented ATG

    Soni Razdan talks about nepotism; calls Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor talented

    Football ISL 2023-24: Renedy Singh urges Bengaluru FC to showcase passion and character against Chennaiyin FC sports

    ISL 2023-24: Renedy Singh urges Bengaluru FC to showcase passion and character against Chennaiyin FC

    Recent Videos

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon