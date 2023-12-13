TMC MP Mahua Moitra faces setback as Supreme Court rejects urgent hearing plea

Seeking immediate action, Moitra's legal team contacted the Supreme Court registry, urging Chief Justice of India (CJI) intervention for an expedited hearing. Yet, they refrained from divulging petition details until a decision by the Registry, given the impending court closure.

In a massive setback for Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Supreme Court on Wednesday (December 13) rejected her urgent hearing plea. Earlier, the Supreme Court said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will take a call on the listing of TMC MP's plea challenging her expulsion from the Lok Sabha.

Moitra's petition, submitted within 24 hours of the Lok Sabha accepting the Ethics Committee report, alleged her exclusion from presenting a defense during discussions on the committee's findings. The accusations stemmed from a complaint by her former associate, lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai, suggesting she took bribes regarding queries in Parliament concerning industrialist Gautam Adani. These claims were pursued by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, leading to Ethics panel inquiries.

Represented by advocate Shadan Farasat, the TMC MP accused the entire Ethics Panel process, citing the absence of crucial witnesses' testimonies and the lack of cross-examination opportunities. She vehemently denied receiving any "cash" from Hiranandani, a point overlooked by the Ethics panel report, which suggested a government-led investigation into alleged financial transactions.

On Friday, opposition members supported Moitra, highlighting objections to the hasty tabling and discussions of the 495-page Ethics Panel report in the House, allowing insufficient time for critical examination.

