A viral video showing a dead lizard inside a sealed Thums Up bottle has sparked debate online, raising concerns about food safety while others question the clip’s authenticity and possible tampering before recording.

A disturbing video circulating on social media claims to show a dead, partially decomposed lizard inside a sealed bottle of Thums Up. The clip has triggered widespread concern over food and beverage safety in India, although its authenticity has not been independently verified.

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What the Video Shows

In the viral footage, a person opens a bottle of Thums Up and pours its contents into a container. As the dark liquid flows out, what appears to be the remains of a lizard can be seen inside. The post, shared on X by an account named “JNU Students,” claims the object was discovered after the bottle was purchased and opened. However, no details about the time or location of the incident have been confirmed.

Company Response Still Awaited

As of now, there has been no official response from Coca-Cola India regarding the viral allegation. It is also unclear whether the consumer involved has filed any formal complaint with the company or approached food safety authorities. The lack of verified information has added to the confusion surrounding the incident.

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Internet Divided Over Authenticity

The video has sparked a heated debate online. While some users expressed concern and recalled similar past claims involving packaged drinks, others dismissed the clip as staged or misleading. Critics pointed out inconsistencies such as lack of fizz and unusual bottle behavior, suggesting possible tampering before recording.

Growing Concerns Over Food Safety

Regardless of the video’s authenticity, the incident has once again highlighted rising concerns about food and beverage safety standards in India. Experts and consumers alike continue to stress the need for stricter quality checks and faster responses to such viral claims to prevent panic and misinformation.

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