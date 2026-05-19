Delhi LG Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Union Minister Piyush Goyal met to discuss Delhi's development. Their focus was on strengthening ease of doing business, upgrading infrastructure, and attracting investments, particularly in the Dwarka sub-city.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday to review a wide array of economic initiatives aimed at 'strengthening the ease of doing business in Delhi. ' Sharing details in a post on X, the leaders highlighted that their meeting was focused on upgrading urban infrastructure, attracting domestic and global investments to the Dwarka sub-city, and administrative reforms to improve the daily life of citizens.

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Sharing details of the collaborative session, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, in a post on X, said, "Met Hon'ble @LtGovDelhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu ji and discussed several key aspects of Delhi's development. Strengthening infrastructure and enhancing ease of living for citizens remain central to our vision for Delhi's continued progress."

Reflecting on the productivity of the bilateral interaction, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu on X posted, "Called on Hon'ble Union Commerce & Industry Minister, Shri @PiyushGoyal Ji. Discussed a range of issues of mutual interest, including industrial growth, trade promotion, investment opportunities, especially in Dwarka, and measures to strengthen the ease of doing business in Delhi. Valued his insights and guidance on accelerating economic development and fostering innovation."

Review of Deregulation and Governance Reforms

Earlier on Thursday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Thursday reviewed the progress of the ongoing deregulation exercise aimed at strengthening Ease of Doing Business and improving Ease of Living in the national capital, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Improved National Rankings

Sharing details in a post on X, the LG said he chaired a meeting of senior officials to assess the reform process and noted the city's improved performance in national rankings. "Happy to note that Delhi has progressed from 'Achievers' status to 'Exemplar' status in the Logistics Ease Across Different States (LEADS) 2025 rankings among UTs," he said.

Focus on Legislative and Procedural Reforms

Highlighting the government's broader governance approach, he added, "Our focus remains on transitioning towards a 'Permitted Until Prohibited' ecosystem by removing long-standing regulatory hurdles and simplifying governance frameworks. "

He further said that legislative reforms are being expedited to streamline administrative processes. "While we are fast-tracking the Omnibus Ease of Doing Business Bill, 2026, to streamline approvals and simplify compliance, it is equally important to ensure that quality of service and safety standards are upheld across all sectors," he noted.

Guiding Vision and Implementation Deadline

Referring to the guiding principle of reforms, Sandhu said, "Guided by the Prime Minister's vision of reducing compliance burden and improving ease of living for citizens, every procedural reform must translate into greater efficiency, transparency, and opportunity for the people of Delhi."

He also set a deadline for implementation of pending measures, stating, "Advised officers to ensure implementation of all remaining priority areas identified by the Government of India for Ease of Doing Business reforms by June 30, 2026, without fail." (ANI)