The NCW took suo motu cognisance of the alleged gang rape and suicide of two sisters in Jodhpur. It has sought a detailed Action Taken Report from the Rajasthan government within seven days, demanding impartial legal action and support for the family.

NCW Seeks Report on Jodhpur Sisters' Suicide Case

The National Commission for Women on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of extremely serious media reports regarding the alleged prolonged gang rape, blackmail, sexual exploitation, and subsequent suicides of two sisters in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

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Following the development, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote a formal letter to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of Rajasthan, directing them to ensure impartial legal and time-bound action in the matter. It also asked to submit a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

"The Commission has sought details on the provisions invoked in the FIR, arrest of all accused, current status of the investigation, digital and forensic evidence, alleged police inaction on prior complaints by the victim's family, and accountability of the concerned officials," the NCW said on a post on X, highlighting potential administrative lapses by local authorities.

The top women's rights body has further instructed the state administration to provide immediate legal assistance, psychological counselling, security, and rehabilitation support to the grieving family.

"Additionally, information has been sought on the legal assistance, psychological counselling, security, and rehabilitation support being provided to the victim's family, as well as steps being taken to ensure prompt action in future cases of sexual offences and blackmail against women," the post read.

"The National Commission for Women, while strongly condemning this incident, has stated that such heinous crimes against women and negligence at any level will not be tolerated under any circumstances," the Commission added, urging systemic changes to prevent future delays in handling sexual offences.

NCW Chairperson Lauds Srinagar as Safe for Women

Meanwhile, the NCW Chairperson lauded Srinagar as a safe and progressive environment for female advancement on Sunday, announcing that the commission will use its flagship "Shakti Samvaad" platform in the city to draft a six-month action plan for women's development.

Rahatkar emphasised that the region's cultural richness, coupled with its peaceful atmosphere, makes it an ideal destination for travel and a thriving hub for expanding economic and social opportunities for women.

Speaking to ANI, she said, "Srinagar is a very beautiful part of our country. We say that one India is the best Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. The culture of Srinagar is very beautiful. We should experience and see all that. There is a lot of safety here. We can travel here without any tension. We are getting a lot of opportunities for women here. It is very important to introduce our country to everyone. That is why we are here at Srinagar. Srinagar is a place that always pushes women forward. We are very happy to be here. There is a lot of work to be done here. There is a women's program. We have travelled a lot to Srinagar. What we have thought about Shakti Samvaad is what we will work on for the next six months." (ANI)