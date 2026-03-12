A viral video captured on a helmet camera shows a motorcyclist being flung from his bike after a collision with a car. Instead of showing anger, the biker startles viewers by calmly standing up and giving the driver a thumbs-up to signal he is fine.

In the footage, the biker is seen going along a road when a car ahead abruptly switches lanes, leaving him with little time to respond. Within seconds, his motorbike struck with the car, throwing him off. The biker was observed sliding down the asphalt and lying still for a few moments, seemed to understand what had happened. Following a lengthy pause, he cautiously rose to his feet, seeming startled but aware.

What he did next drew the greatest attention from the watchers. Instead of responding angrily or challenging the driver, the motorcyclist lifted his hand and gave the motorist a thumbs up, indicating that he was fine following the incident. He was then seen coming towards the driver to check on them, which brought the video to a close.

He also posted a different point of view of the collision as well.

Check out the video here:

Social Media Reactions

The brief video went viral on social media, with many viewers responding to both the startling incident and the rider's remarkably cool attitude.

One person commented, “What were you thinking, brother? I hope everything will be well.” Another commenter emphasised the unexpected reaction following the tumble, writing, "He just gave up and laid down for one second and then gives a thumbs up, unreal."

Another said: “It's your fault bro, road isn't as empty and free as you are claiming. Neither your posture of riding is relaxed.”

Some saw the motion as an indication that the rider tried to convince the driver and everyone observing that he was not seriously injured.