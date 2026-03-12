Karnataka Forest Minister Ishwar B Khandre defended the temporary safari suspension in Bandipur and Nagarahole, citing fatal wildlife attacks. He stated the move was to protect human lives and was not sudden, countering opposition claims of job losses.

Minister Defends Safari Suspension Amidst Opposition

Karnataka Forest and Environment Minister Ishwar B Khandre has defended the State government's decision to temporarily suspend safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole National Parks last November, stating that the move was taken to protect human lives after a series of wildlife attacks.

Speaking in the Assembly during the Question and Answer session, Khandre was responding to Leader of the Opposition R Ashok who said that over 4,000 people had lost their jobs due to the suspension of safaris. Safaris have been going on across the country for many years and it is not right to stop safaris suddenly without conducting a survey, he said.

Response to Rising Human-Wildlife Conflict

The forest minister said that the safaris were not stopped suddenly. Three precious lives were lost in a span of 15 days last November, one was permanently disabled, tigers were coming out of the forest and attacking. He clarified that this step was taken to protect the precious lives of people.

The minister said that when he held a meeting in Chamarajanagar in this regard in November, many farmer organisations said that the safari was going on till night. There is a lot of vehicle traffic. More tourists are coming, which is disturbing the wildlife coming out of the forest and demanding that the safari be stopped and he had made a request. In the meantime, when he was in Bidar, the minister said that after a week, another tiger attack occurred, and a person died, the safari was temporarily stopped, and the staff and vehicle were used to keep watch in a village on the edge of the forest.

Safety Measures and Resumption of Safaris

There is a 314-kilometre border in Bandipur. Out of which 100 km of the border is a high-conflict area. 25 anti-poaching camps were established in that area, staff were appointed, and they were asked to patrol for 14 hours. A comprehensive command centre was made operational.

Khandre clarified that the safari was resumed after all preparations were made to prevent further disasters. In addition, the Wildlife Board meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister discussed this matter, formed an expert committee including a representative of the Central Wildlife Institute, and explained that the safari has been resumed based on the preliminary report of that expert committee.

Future Plans and Conservation Efforts

In 1972, there were only 12 tigers in Bandipur. When the census was conducted 3 years ago, there were 150 tigers there. Now the number of tigers is 175. We are getting a report from the expert committee to know the carrying capacity of the forest. The forest is not increasing. Instead, it is decreasing. Khandre told the House that after the safari is resumed, it has been suggested that the foundation should use 35% of the income from the safari to hold public meetings in the villages on the edge of the forest, for education, infrastructure development, and employment generation, (ANI)