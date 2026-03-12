Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma visited Tura's violence-affected areas, including the vandalised NPP party headquarters. He condemned the attack, stating it was politicised, and assured that those responsible would face strict legal action.

CM Condemns Attack, Vows to Rebuild

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma visited the violence-affected areas of Tura on Thursday, including the headquarters of the ruling National People's Party (NPP), and expressed deep sorrow over recent incidents of vandalism. In a video released by the Chief Minister's PRO, Sangma said he was at the NPP office in Tura and acknowledged the previous day's unrest, during which several locations, including the party office, were vandalised, attacked and set on fire by unidentified individuals. He said the incident was unfortunate and emphasised that there was no justification for targeting the party office. According to him, the issue had been unnecessarily politicised, leading to the attack. Sangma also stated that such an incident had never been anticipated and assured that those responsible would face strict action in accordance with the law.

"At the moment, I am here at the NPP Office in Tura. We are all aware of yesterday's incident. Several places, including the NPP Office, were vandalised, attacked, and burned by some individuals, and we are deeply saddened by this. There was no reason at all to attack the party office, but the matter was turned into a political issue and the NPP Office was targeted. I want to say this clearly: we never foresaw such an incident taking place. Whoever has carried out these acts will be dealt with strictly in accordance with the law," Sangma said.

"However, I would also like to send a message to the people of our party. Those who burned our party office today may think that by doing so they can end the NPP. But we all know that the NPP lives in the hearts of the people. Therefore, there is no way they can end the NPP. We will rebuild a much better party office and continue to strengthen our party and organisation. This is the message I want to convey to all party workers and leaders at this moment," said Sangma.

Appeal for Peace and Unity

Earlier, in a post on X, the chief minister said he had visited multiple locations across Tura to assess the damage to both public and private property. He described the scale of destruction as heartbreaking and expressed concern over the losses suffered by individuals and businesses. Sangma also appealed to the public to maintain peace and unity, urging people to rise above differences and avoid acts of vandalism and aggression. He stressed that the community's strength lies in its unity, compassion and mutual respect, and called on citizens to protect what they have built together.

"Visited several locations in Tura today to assess the damage caused to public and private properties across the town. It is truly heartbreaking to witness the extent of the destruction. Distressed to see the loss suffered by individuals and commercial establishments. At times like these, our humanity must rise above the issues. I humbly appeal to all my people to uphold the spirit of peace, respect and brotherhood that defines us. Let us protect what we have built together and refrain from acts of vandalism and aggression. Our strength as a community lies in our unity and compassion for one another," the X post said.

GHADC Elections Postponed Amid Unrest

Earlier this month, two people died in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills district amid tensions over the nomination process for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) elections. One person was killed in a firing by security forces attempting to disperse a violent mob, while another succumbed to injuries sustained in a clash between two groups. Sangma also announced today that the state government has decided to postpone the April 10 elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), citing the current prevailing situation in Garo Hills and keeping the sentiments of the people in mind.

Sangma said the state government will sit and decide on how to further take the procedure forward. "Keeping the current prevailing situation in Garo Hills right now and keeping the sentiments of the people in mind, the government of Meghalaya has decided to postpone the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council elections. We will sit and decide on how to further take this procedure forward. But till then, the decision has been made to postpone the elections," Sangma said in a video message. (ANI)