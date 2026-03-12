AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran says the NDA will win in Tamil Nadu due to public dissatisfaction with the DMK. He predicts a "silent revolution" and dismisses reports of rifts within the NDA over seat-sharing, while accusing the DMK of failing promises.

AMMK General Secretary T T V Dhinakaran has said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will come to power in Tamil Nadu, stating that people are dissatisfied with the present government.

Addressing reporters in Tiruchirappalli, Dhinakaran criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), saying the party is bringing anyone and everyone into its alliance. He alleged that several leaders who held high positions during the tenure of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, and who have become politically irrelevant, are now being included in the DMK alliance after gaining economic strength. He said the DMK claims it is strong because of its alliance partners and had won previous elections due to this strength. However, he questioned why the party still needs to bring more parties into the alliance if it is already strong. According to him, the reason is the growing dissatisfaction among the public towards the current government.

'Silent revolution' to bring NDA to power

Dhinakaran said that before the 2011 elections, public dissatisfaction was not visible until the election results were announced. He added that a similar situation could emerge in the upcoming elections, with people staging a "silent revolution" and voting the NDA to power.

On NDA seat-sharing talks

Responding to a question on whether seat-sharing talks were delayed because the Bharatiya Janata Party was demanding more seats, he said nothing of that sort had happened. He stated that the parties in the alliance are maintaining friendly relations and that seat-sharing discussions would be finalised and announced at the appropriate time.

He added that seat-sharing is an important matter and even the DMK and the Indian National Congress, which have been in alliance for over eight years, had disagreements during seat-sharing negotiations. Similarly, discussions take time, but there are no internal problems within their alliance, he said.

DMK govt accused of multiple failures

Dhinakaran also accused the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government of failing to fulfil its election promises, including the promise to abolish the NEET examination. He further alleged that law and order have deteriorated, and incidents of sexual violence have increased in the state.

He criticised Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, claiming that the Chief Minister frequently blames the central government for neglecting Tamil Nadu due to his own administrative limitations. Dhinakaran said the "double engine government" concept means that an All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led government in the state would work effectively with support from the central government.

Dismisses speculation on actor Vijay joining alliance

When asked about speculation that actor-politician Vijay might join the alliance and that seat-sharing talks were delayed for that reason, Dhinakaran dismissed it as speculation, stating that the alliance was not waiting for anyone and that discussions had not been postponed for such reasons.

He also alleged that the circulation of narcotic substances such as ganja has increased in the state, leading to a rise in crimes, including sexual offences. He said the present government has failed to take strict action against such issues.

Dhinakaran concluded by saying that people would bring an end to what he described as an anti-people government and that an NDA government inspired by the governance model of J. Jayalalithaa would come to power in Tamil Nadu. (ANI)