    Viral Video: Couple exchange garlands, groom ties mangalsutra around bride's neck in moving train wedding

    The moving train wedding has captured the hearts of viewers across India, celebrating not only the union of two individuals but also the spirit of adventure and spontaneity that makes every love story beautifully unique.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 3:00 PM IST

    In a heartwarming and unconventional celebration of love, a video of an Indian couple getting married aboard a moving train has taken social media by storm. The viral footage captures the essence of a unique and joyous wedding ceremony that unfolded on the tracks, leaving viewers in awe of the couple's adventurous spirit and the unexpected backdrop of their union.

    The video begins with the couple exchanging varmalas, traditional floral garlands symbolizing their acceptance of each other as life partners. In a beautiful moment of commitment, the groom delicately ties a mangalsutra around the bride's neck, a symbolic gesture representing the eternal bond between husband and wife. The onlookers are treated to a spectacle of love and tradition against the unconventional setting of a moving train.

    As the ceremony progresses, emotions run high, and the bride is seen touching the groom's feet—a gesture of respect and humility in some cultural traditions. The bride, overwhelmed with emotion, embraces her groom, sealing their commitment to a lifetime of shared joy and challenges.

    As the video continues to circulate on social media platforms, it serves as a delightful reminder of the endless possibilities for expressing love. The moving train wedding has captured the hearts of viewers across India, celebrating not only the union of two individuals but also the spirit of adventure and spontaneity that makes every love story beautifully unique.

