    Viral Video: First glimpse of how 41 trapped workers survived inside Silkyara tunnel for 17 days (WATCH)

    The successful extraction of all 41 workers from collapsed Silkyara tunnel is a celebration of the collective commitment of various agencies and individuals who worked tirelessly to bring an end to a challenging and emotionally charged situation.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 12:21 PM IST

    In a remarkable display of resilience and collaboration, 41 workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara-Barkot tunnel in Uttarkashi were successfully rescued after a 17-day operation on Tuesday this week. The workers' harrowing experience shed light on their ordeal, highlighting both the challenges faced during the rescue mission and the collective efforts that led to their safe extraction.

    The massive rescue operation involved multiple agencies from both the Central and state governments, showcasing a unified effort to save lives. The passages near the tunnel, initially closed during the operation, were reopened after the successful rescue. Policemen were deployed to ensure the safety of the site, emphasizing the need for a temporary halt in the construction work until a comprehensive safety audit could be conducted.

    One of the workers trapped inside documented the challenges faced during the 17-day ordeal. Living in a two-kilometer stretch inside the collapsed tunnel, the workers endured harsh conditions. The rescuers' determination was fueled by the hope of bringing the trapped individuals to safety. The official decision to suspend construction work temporarily and grant workers a two-day rest period reflects a compassionate approach, acknowledging the physical and mental toll of the incident.

    Following the successful rescue, the site wore a deserted look as the rescue team packed up their machines brought from various parts of the country. A sense of relief and gratitude permeated the atmosphere as workers, who had brought specialized equipment for drilling, expressed their satisfaction that their fellow workers were safely rescued.

    The workers, who were asked to rest for two days, are expected to receive briefings from the contractor regarding the incident. The decision to suspend construction until a safety audit is conducted underscores the priority given to the well-being and security of the workers. Neeraj Khairwal, Secretary of the Uttarkhand government, confirmed that vertical drilling was halted following the breakthrough in horizontal drilling on Tuesday evening, marking a crucial turning point in the operation.

    The Silkyara Tunnel rescue operation serves as a testament to the indomitable spirit of the human will and the power of collaborative efforts. The successful extraction of all 41 workers is a celebration of the collective commitment of various agencies and individuals who worked tirelessly to bring an end to a challenging and emotionally charged situation. As the workers return to their families and the site undergoes a safety audit, the incident leaves behind a poignant story of survival, unity, and the importance of prioritizing human lives in the face of adversity.

    Video Icon