Jaipur has launched Rajasthan's first real-time traffic awareness displays at major intersections to curb violations. Using ANPR cameras, this smart system scans vehicle plates and publicly shows pending challans, insurance, and PUC status on large LED screens. The system also alerts traffic police downstream for immediate action against violators.

The Jaipur Administration and local traffic police have unveiled Rajasthan's first real-time traffic awareness displays in an effort to reduce traffic violations and increase digital monitoring. The smart infrastructure effort will display pending traffic penalties, or challans, for motorists as they pass through significant crossroads in the city.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The digital road safety system was originally implemented along critical transit routes such as Jawaharlal Nehru Marg and Tonk Road. The system is based on Automated Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras mounted at major intersections. When a vehicle passes through the sensor zone, the cameras scan the registration plate, cross-reference it with the national transport database, and show the vehicle's compliance status on enormous LED billboards.

The smart displays are intended to provide important vehicle data in addition to impending traffic fines. This contains the vehicle's current insurance status and the dates on which its Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate expires.

On social media, videos of big display panels at the city's well-known junction displaying the information of challan defaulters and non-defaulters are making the rounds.

Watch Viral Video

The device also instantly notifies on-duty traffic police officials stationed at the next checkpoint down the road so they may take additional action against violators. This enables them to physically apprehend and punish serious or persistent criminals in real time.