Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi slammed the Centre over the NEET-UG paper leak, citing 21 student suicides. He criticised PM Modi's focus on social media and questioned the police's use of force, including pellet guns, on student protesters.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Tuesday criticised the Government over the handling of the NEET-UG paper leak, saying that 21 children lost their lives and questioned the manner in which former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was welcomed in Parliament after his resignation. Gogoi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the Government was focusing on social media reels instead of addressing issues related to education and examination paper leaks.

'PM focusing on Instagram reels'

Speaking on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in the Lower House of Parliament, Gogoi said, "... 21 children lost their lives; they committed suicide. The minister under whose watch 21 children lost their lives, when he resigned from his post and returned to the House yesterday, you garlanded him as if he had returned from a war against Pakistan." Further, he said, "... Today, the Prime Minister appears in Instagram reels. In the first cabinet meeting, instead of having a comprehensive discussion on how to improve education and dismantle the mafias- paper-setting mafia, paper-solving mafia, the testing centre mafia... the Prime Minister Modi simply said to focus more on Instagram."

Gogoi slams police action on protesters

Gogoi criticised the police action during the recent protests, alleging that students were not deterred despite the use of force and demanded answers from the government. He alleged that pellet guns and tear gas were used during the protests and questioned who authorised the action, saying the government must answer for the police response. "During the protests, there were a lot of girls. Some made reels saying they did not tell their parents and came for the protests. Some who are working said they are working, but they recalled their times. One boy asked the police to beat him. I saw a glimpse of Bhagat Singh. The fear has gone. There was a lathi, but the students were not deterred. There were some who came on the night of July 20 because they were aggrieved about the police action. We saw the man from MP bleeding from the head, but he did not go back," Gogoi further said.

"We have seen how pellet guns were used. Hum bhoolenge nahi how girls' clothes were torn by police. Kisne adesh diya, voh adesh kahan se aaya? Who authorised tear gas? Rahul Gandhi has written a letter. We want answers from the government, especially from the Home Minister. This Bill has been introduced because the police sent by the Home Minister could not trample the people," he said. (ANI)