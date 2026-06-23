A viral video allegedly showing a man in a Haryana Police uniform engaging in an indecent act with a woman at a Faridabad spa has sparked widespread outrage. The footage, which has circulated rapidly on social media, has led to calls for an investigation, though its authenticity remains unverified.

A shocking video allegedly showing a man dressed in a Haryana Police uniform involved in an indecent act with a woman at a spa centre in Haryana’s Faridabad has gone viral on social media, triggering outrage and raising questions over the conduct of the individual seen in uniform. The footage appeared online after being published by an X page called Faridabadnews.live. It was purportedly taken inside a Thai spa center situated within a commercial complex.

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Three people may be seen standing inside the building in the widely shared video. One man is seen wearing what seems to be a Haryana Police uniform, while another is clothed in what appears to be a security guard's outfit—a white shirt and black pants. They are also seen chatting with a woman in black trousers and a red shirt.

The man in the police outfit is apparently shown smiling and conversing with the woman while improperly caressing her, pushing her hair aside, and touching close to her neck as the video goes on. Later, as the three continue to engage, the other man enters the conversation. The footage has rapidly spread across social media platforms, with several users questioning the behaviour of the man seen in the uniform and demanding action if the video is found to be genuine.

However, the viral video's authenticity has yet to be officially verified. There is presently no official confirmation of the identities of the people shown in the film, as well as the specific date and location where it was shot.

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The incident has caused extensive online controversy, with many social media users requesting a thorough investigation into whether the person shown in the video is a real police officer or someone impersonating one. The Haryana Police have yet to release an official comment about the viral clip.