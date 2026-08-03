Senior Congress leader and 6-time MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao voiced disappointment over being excluded from the new Karnataka cabinet. Despite the snub, the former KPCC chief reaffirmed his loyalty to the party and vowed to continue working for his people.

Dinesh Gundu Rao Voices Disappointment

In a poignant reflection on his decades-long political journey, senior Congress leader and six-time Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao on Monday expressed deep disappointment over his exclusion from the Karnataka cabinet, questioning the lack of transparency in the decision-making process while reaffirming his unwavering loyalty to the party and his constituents. In a post on X, the veteran politician highlighted his extensive track record within the Congress organisation, tracing his ascent from the Youth Congress to leadership roles at the District, State (KPCC), and national (AICC) levels. "It is disappointing that after so many years of service to the state and the party, I have not been considered to serve the government in this cabinet. I am disappointed by decisions taken without being given any reason for my exclusion," Rao stated.

Rao emphasised that his political career has always been anchored in ideological clarity, hard work, and direct accountability to the public. Expressing gratitude to the electors of Gandhinagar for repeatedly placing their trust in him across six legislative terms, he underscored that public service remains his primary motivation. He served across all levels of the party structure, from Youth Congress to AICC and was a former minister and veteran legislator with a focus on ground-level constituency development. "Throughout my career in politics, I have been extremely grateful to serve the people of Karnataka - as an MLA and as a Minister, working on initiatives I truly believe have made a difference on the ground. Being a six-time MLA is only possible because of the trust people keep placing in me, and that means everything. My commitment to the Congress party and to my constituents has never wavered. I've held various positions right from Youth Congress, to District Congress, KPCC and AICC. At the end of the day, I've worked hard, been fiercely loyal, ideologically clear, and given my best for the people who've stood by me - that's what matters most to me," he added.

Despite the apparent snub, the former KPCC chief signalled that his political resolve remains intact. Reiterating that his commitment to the Congress party and the people of Karnataka has never wavered, Rao pledged to continue working with integrity for his constituency and the broader development of the state. "Ultimately, what drives me is a commitment to good governance, good values, and to serving the public... With that being said, I will continue to work for my people and towards the betterment of Karnataka."

He stressed a continued commitment to good governance, ethics, and constituent welfare. "With that being said, I will continue to work for my people and towards the betterment of Karnataka," he added.

Karnataka Cabinet Expansion and Appointments

Earlier today, the Congress high command approved the expansion of the DK Shivakumar-led Karnataka Cabinet, clearing the names of 20 ministers, including one woman, Gayathri Shanthegowda. 12 new faces get a chance, while 8 incumbent ministers are retained in the new cabinet composition.

According to an official release, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the induction of PM Narendraswamy, Shivaraj Tangadagi, Rudrappa Lamani, KS Basavanthappa, B Nagendra, T Raghumoorthy, BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, Rizwan Arshad, Santosh Lad, Madhu Bangarappa, Putturangashetty, SS Mallikarjun, Ajay Singh, N Chaluvaraya Swamy, KM Shivalinge Gowda, HC Balakrishna, Gayathri Shanthegowda, Basavaraj Rayareddi, Vijayanand Kashappanavar, and Laxman Savadi as ministers. The oath-taking ceremony of the Karnataka cabinet expansion will take place this evening at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru. Among the approved names, Gayathri Shanthegowda is the only woman minister. The list also includes several new entrants to the cabinet, including PM Narendraswamy, KS Basavanthappa, T Raghumoorthy, Putturangashetty, Ajay Singh, and Gayathri Shanthegowda, while several former ministers are making a return to the Council of Ministers.

The Congress high command also approved appointments to key positions in the Karnataka Legislature. GS Patil has been cleared for the post of Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, AS Ponnanna for Deputy Speaker, Saleem Ahmed for Chairperson of the Legislative Council, and Umashree for Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council.

DK Shivakumar Ministry Composition

The DK Shivakumar ministry represents the current council of ministers in Karnataka, formed following a leadership transition. Operating under the leadership of CM Shivakumar, the administration features a mix of key cabinet members including G Parameshwara, KH Muniyappa, KJ George, MB Patil, Ramalinga Reddy, Satish Jarkiholi, Krishna Byre Gowda, Priyank Kharge, UT Khader, Eshwara Khandre, Dr. Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Byrathi Suresh, and Sharan Prakash Patil. (ANI)