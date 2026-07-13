A tragic road accident in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur has gone viral after a school student died when a car allegedly driven by a minor hit his scooter before crashing into a school bus.

A heartbreaking road accident from Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur has sparked widespread outrage after a school student lost his life in a collision involving a car allegedly driven by a minor. A video related to the incident has gone viral on social media, reigniting concerns over underage driving and road safety.

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School Student Dies in Fatal Crash

According to reports, the accident took place on Sunday morning when the student was travelling on a scooter. A speeding car allegedly struck the two-wheeler, leaving the student critically injured. Moments later, the car reportedly crashed into an oncoming school bus.

The injured student was rushed to a nearby hospital, but despite medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries. The tragic incident has left the victim's family devastated and shocked the local community.

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Minor Allegedly Behind the Wheel

Police said the car was allegedly being driven by a minor, while three other minors were travelling as passengers. Following the accident, authorities seized the vehicle and launched an investigation to determine the exact sequence of events and establish responsibility.

The viral video has intensified public anger, with many social media users questioning how minors gained access to a car and demanding stricter enforcement of traffic laws.

Calls for Stronger Enforcement

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers of underage driving. Under the Motor Vehicles Act, allowing a minor to drive is a punishable offence, with legal action possible against the vehicle owner or guardian.

Many online users said the tragedy should serve as a wake-up call for parents and authorities alike, stressing that road safety laws exist to prevent such devastating losses. As the investigation continues, the viral video has become a reminder that negligence behind the wheel can have irreversible consequences, leaving a family grieving the loss of a young life.